Fantasía Caribeña, the carnivalesque group that puts Vieques’ culture on the map

With their flashy and colorful costumes, more than 50 members of Grupo Fantasía Caribeña march in to calypso or salsa; a fusion of ages, rhythms, attire, and genres in the most striking cultural display in Isla Nena.

Their carnivalesque style and synchronized dance moves never fail to catch onlookers’ attention. Yet, according to María Isabel Santiago Sánchez, founder of the non-profit organization, what truly stands out is the intergenerational collaboration within the group, where members range from 2 to 75 years of age.

“It’s a troupe that represents the art and culture of Vieques in Caribbean style. You might be aware that most groups are based on calypso, carnivalesque music, and thanks to the younger members, we’ve integrated new rhythms and songs. “The same young members choreograph the dances,” said the cultural leader, affectionately known as “Marisa.”

Of of this fifty-strong group of Viequenses, fifteen are senior citizens who have joined out of a sense of pride and belonging they feel by participating in the renowned troupe, which was established in 2009 under the auspices of the Department of State of Puerto Rico.

Since then, Fantasía Caribeña and its intergenerational collaboration have delighted the people of Vieques with their majestic costumes and dances, participating in activities such as patron saint festivals, cultural events, or special festivities. Their talent and folklore have even spread across the seas, as they have been invited three times to participate in the Puerto Rican parade held in New York City.

“The first time we went was in 2015, and practically everyone was family. Here you have grandmothers, mothers, daughters, and granddaughters; most of us are family. God willing, we’re working to represent Vieques and Puerto Rico again in the New York parade next year, which so far is the most important event in 2023,” exclaimed the Viequense who leads the line in carnivals or cultural festivals with enthusiasm.

Though she recognizes the challenges of this journey, Marisa emphasized, “It’s a lengthy process that starts with making costumes and shipping them out, everything is sent on a boat overseas. Then, when it gets to New York, we rent a truck to collect the costumes for the parade day,” explained the founder, adding that the group stays active by relying on fundraising activities; “some people sponsor us, and the municipality lends a hand.”

For that reason, Marisa says that the group belongs to all Viequenses. many citizens contribute their talents to the dance choreography, costume making, and fundraising activities to keep the troupe shining.

“We have to organize many activities. All these adults are part of my staff; they’re the ones who help take care of every necessary detail for the performances. It’s practically a community project. People come from all over Vieques. We started in the Barrio Santa María, and then the other barrios (neighborhoods) joined. Even girls from the Virgin Islands and Santa Cruz were participating before the COVID pandemic,” Marisa emphasized.

In fact, the founder pointed out that a key challenge for the organization is to create costumes tailored to the themes of the festivals they participate in. As a result, the creativity of many compatriots is essential to embody the fantasy inspired by the attire during their performances.

The group meets three to four times a week at a venue opposite the city’s Plaza de Recreo (recreational plaza) to rehearse several choreographies. They have confirmed engagements like the Dedicatoria a los padres (Dedication to Parents) on June 18th, the Carnaval y reinado (a carnival) in July, the Christmas Parade in Culebra, and the New York Parade in 2023.