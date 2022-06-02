Hacienda Tamarindo: A sanctuary to escape from the city and connect with nature

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Vieques.- Savoring some tangy yet flavorful tamarinds is an experience that takes on another dimension in Vieques.

This mouthwatering fruit has its special place at the Hacienda Tamarindo hotel, a hotel whose lobby is adorned with an impressive century-old tree that inspired its name back in 1995.

“The hotel originally was a nightclub called Club Cerromar. Back then, it was where us Viequenses celebrated any kind of activity Then, this couple from Vermont bought it in 1995 and remodeled it because the owner was a decorator. So, it went from being a place with four walls for parties, to being a hotel,” explained Mayra Ortiz, manager of the hotel, which was recently acquired by the crypto mogul Brock Pierce.

Two decades after remodeling, in 2021, the hotel was under new management; however, they have kept their roots intact, focusing on providing a space to get away and rest from daily life and stress.

“The concept of Hacienda Tamarindo is that of a bed and breakfast. It’s a very quiet, very different place. We offer peace of mind. It’s more like a retreat. In reality, guests come to rest, disconnect, and recharge their batteries before returning to their daily grind,” Ortiz explained, who also mentioned that the hotel has been at full occupancy for several months, a demand that previously only happened during four specific times each year.

Hacienda Tamarindo features 17 rooms divided into Standard, Caribbean, and Caribbean Deluxe. Some offer ocean views, others overlook the pool, and a few have countryside views. Additionally, the hacienda has a two-bedroom house available for rent, which is the only space furnished with a television and a fully equipped kitchen.

However, they will soon be renting an additional room with dreamy facilities: located on the top floor of the hotel, it is equipped with a kitchen and a warm and welcoming living room. What makes this space truly magical is its high ceiling and balcony, which offers a breathtaking view of the Caribbean Sea.

However, what distinguishes the experience at Hacienda Tamarindo is that it promises a relaxing stay for its guests. This is why the rooms do not have televisions and there is no restaurant on-site, although they do provide a delicious à la carte breakfast, hailed by Ortiz as “the best on the island.”

“We’re going to offer you a relaxing, tranquil vacation. Our guests enjoy a restful night’s sleep, enjoy a spectacular breakfast, and then unwind by the poolside or in our hammock area. We have a library and a bar system; not an open bar, it’s for our guests and operates on the honor system. We don’t have a restaurant, we serve breakfast, the best on the island for the rate. The breakfast is spectacular,” emphasized the manager.

“Instead, it’s all about peace and quiet. We’re here to assist you with anything you may need, whether it’s making restaurant reservations or arranging tours for the bioluminescent bay. We offer all sorts of assistance so that our guests don’t have to worry about making their own arrangements,” Ortiz explained, mentioning that the hotel does welcome children, although it depends on their age and the season.

Ortiz highlighted that children are welcome at the hotel, but specified that from April 20 to December 14, children aged 10 or older are permitted. However, “from December 15 to April 19, children must be at least 15 years old.”

Central location

Those in the mood for a more bustling tourist environment and looking to spend a day at the beach will find that Vieques offers various restaurants and activities. Hacienda Tamarindo is conveniently located near the Malecón La Esperanza, one of the liveliest areas on Isla Nena.

“We are in the southern area of Vieques, nearly a mile from La Esperanza, known as the tourist area. Visitors can find the boardwalk, the Villa Pesquera, and the majority of restaurants here. We are two miles from Balneario Sun Bay, which has Media Luna Beach and Navío Beach; we are also close to Arena Negra Beach, both of which are major attractions in Vieques,” Ortiz mentioned.