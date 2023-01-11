Esta mañana se anunciaron las nominaciones anuales de los Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), a través de una transmión en vivo en las cuentas de Instagram de los Premios SAG, siendo este el tercer año que optan por revelar a sus nominados en esta red social.

Aunque en mayo de 2022, se reveló que después de 25 años, los Premios SAG ya no se emitirían en TNT y TBS, en aquel momento no se había confirmado ninguna nueva red o acuerdo. No obstante, esta mañana también se anunció que la ceremonia anual número 29 de los Premios SAG, que tendrá lugar el domingo, 26 de febrero de 2023 en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles, está programada para transmitirse en línea en el canal de YouTube de Netflix, y que en el 2024 se transmitirá en vivo a través de la plataforma de Netflix, gracias a un nuevo acuerdo que se llevó a cabo.

PUBLICIDAD

Previo a la transmisión, se comenzó con una introducción de Fran Drescher, presidenta de SAG-AFTRA, y luego continuó con los miembros del Comité de Premios SAG, Jason George y Elizabeth McLaughlin, quienes anunciaron los nominados para las actuaciones de acción sobresalientes en las categorías de cine y televisión.

Los nominados para la categoría Outstanding Performance by Ensamble in a Television Series son:

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

Mientras que los nominados para la categoría “Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture” son:

“Avatar The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Las actrices Ashley Park y Haley Lu Richardson fueron elegidas para anunciar el resto de las nominaciones anuales, cuyas votaciones concluyeron el pasado 8 de enero. Cada una de las actrices, desde espacios diferentes, procedieron a pronunciar la lista de nominados entre medio de risas y en un ambiente informal.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell, por “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, por “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott, por “1883″

Paul Walter Hauser, por “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, por “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, por “The English”

Jessica Chastain, por “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, por “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash Betts, por “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, por “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, por “Barry”

Bill Hader, por “Barry”

Steve Martin, por “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, por “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, por “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, por “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, por “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, por “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, por ”Hacks”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, por “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, por “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, por “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, por “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, por “Severance”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, por “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, por “The Crown”

Julia Garner, por ”Ozark”

Laura Linney, por “Ozark”

Zendaya, por “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, por “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, por “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, por “Everything Everywhere all at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, por “Everything Everywhere all at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, por “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, por “Everything Everywhere all at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, por “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, por “Tár”

Viola Davis, por “The Woman King”

Anna de Armas, por “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, por “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, por “Everything Everywhere all at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, por “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, por “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, por “Living”

Adam Sandler, por “Hustle”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture