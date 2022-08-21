Jueves, 25 de agosto
8:00 a.m.
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 m.
Radiografía del Consumidor 2022 / Consumer X-Ray 2022
Ballroom
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Corte de cinta
Exhibit Hall B
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Almuerzo Radiografía del Consumidor / Lunch Consumer X-Ray
Exhibit Hall A
12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B & C
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Coctel / Cocktail
MIDA Summer Party
Artista invitado: Cuenta Regresiva
3nd Floor Terrace
Viernes, 26 de agosto de 2022
8:00 a.m. en adelante
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational Program
Meeting Room 103 & 104
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Reunión Socios AGRANEL
Meeting Room 101
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MIDA CONECTA / Business Match-making Pre-Show
Exhibit Halls B & C
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Almuerzo Premiación de la Industria / Lunch Awards Ceremony
Ballroom B
12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B & C
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Cóctel / Cocktail
MIDA Viva Las Vegas Party
Artista invitado: DJ King Arthur & Algarete
Ballroom B
Sábado, 27 de agosto de 2022
8:00 a.m. en adelante
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Asamblea General de Socios
Meeting Room 103 & 104
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B y C
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Premiación Empleados Destacados / Employees Award Program
Mezzanine segundo piso
Exhibit Hall
Programa Educativo
- Price Point para un plan de promociones rentables
- Presentador: Miguel López
- Fusionworks
- The evolution of Quick E-Commerce
- Presentador: Troy Beeler
- The Future Commerce Initiative (FCI)
- Transformar y adaptar nuestros portafolios de marcas en tiempos inflacionarios
- Presentador: Adolfo Gaffoglio
- IPSOS
- The economics of the shelf (Panel de Expertos)
- Google Search & YouTube en la toma de decisiones de los consumidores
- Presentador: Laura Riesco
- Growth Digital Puerto Rico
- Building Winning Teams through Cultural Transformation
- Presentador: Julio Gómez
- Campbell Snacks
