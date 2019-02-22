Un explorador israelí se dirige a la Luna tras haber sido lanzado este jueves a bordo de una nave Falcon 9, en el primer intento del país de Medio Oriente de lograr un alunizaje.

De acuerdo con The Associated Press, la carga principal de la nave, propiedad de SpaceX, es un satélite de comunicación para Indonesia. Sin embargo, el explorador lunar israelí es lo que está generando revuelo, pues fue financiado con inversión privada, algo nuevo no solo para Israel, sino para la exploración espacial comercial.

Falcon 9 launches Nusantara Satu to orbit; SpaceX’s 70th successful mission and 20th reflight of an orbital class rocket booster pic.twitter.com/A8qcYJ2fQH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) 22 de febrero de 2019

De esta manera, Israel busca convertirse en el cuarto país en alunizar con éxito, después de la extinta Unión Soviética, Estados Unidos y China.

“Pensamos que ya era tiempo de un cambio y queremos que el pequeño Israel llegue hasta la Luna”, dijo Yonatan Winetraub, cofundador de SpaceIL, una organización sin fines de lucro israelí que está detrás de la labor.

"Lo que hace esta misión única es que Israel es un país pequeño, tan pequeño como Nueva Jersey y es la primera vez que un país tan pequeño busca alcanzar la Luna y aterrizar seguros", dijo por a EFE Yigal Harel, cabeza del Programa Espacial de SpaceIL.

Harel también enfatizó el interés de todos los que están detrás de esta misión en que los niños de Israel y de todo el mundo se "entusiasmen" con los programas espaciales.

If the #SpaceIL mission is successful this Thursday, Israel will become the fourth country to land an aircraft on the moon. Good luck, Beresheet!?? https://t.co/aO5R50eaKY — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) 20 de febrero de 2019

A quien ya ha entusiasmado el proyecto es al astronauta retirado estadounidense Buzz Aldrin, el segundo ser humano en pisar la Luna, en 1969.