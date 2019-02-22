Un explorador israelí se dirige a la Luna tras haber sido lanzado este jueves a bordo de una nave Falcon 9, en el primer intento del país de Medio Oriente de lograr un alunizaje.
Falcon 9 launches Nusantara Satu to orbit; SpaceX’s 70th successful mission and 20th reflight of an orbital class rocket booster pic.twitter.com/A8qcYJ2fQH— SpaceX (@SpaceX) 22 de febrero de 2019
If the #SpaceIL mission is successful this Thursday, Israel will become the fourth country to land an aircraft on the moon. Good luck, Beresheet!?? https://t.co/aO5R50eaKY— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) 20 de febrero de 2019
