Katherine Johnson en una foto proporcionada por la NASA. (NASA/Twitter)

HAMPTON, Virginia, EE.UU — Katherine Johnson, una matemática que trabajó en las primeras misiones espaciales de la NASA y fue retratada en la película “Hidden Figures” (“Talentos ocultos”) que trata de las primeras mujeres negras que trabajaron en este sector, murió, informó el lunes la agencia espacial estadounidense.

En un tuit publicado el lunes, la agencia espacial dijo que celebraba los 101 años de vida y legado de excelencia de Johnson durante los cuales derrumbó barreras sociales y raciales.

Johnson fue una de las llamadas “computadoras”, que calculaban a mano las trayectorias de cohetes y órbitas alrededor de la Tierra durante los primeros años de la NASA.

Hasta 1958, ella y otras mujeres negras trabajaban en una unidad informática racialmente segregada en lo que ahora se llama el Centro de Investigación Langley, en Hampton, Virginia. Su trabajo fue el tema de la película de 2016 nominada al Oscar.

En 1961, Johnson trabajó en la primera misión para llevar a un estadounidense al espacio. En 1962, verificó los cálculos computacionales con los que se planearon las órbitas alrededor de la Tierra del astronauta John Glenn.

A los 97 años, Johnson recibió la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad, la medalla más importante que el gobierno de Estados Unidos entrega a los civiles.


