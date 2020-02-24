HAMPTON, Virginia, EE.UU — Katherine Johnson, una matemática que trabajó en las primeras misiones espaciales de la NASA y fue retratada en la película “Hidden Figures” (“Talentos ocultos”) que trata de las primeras mujeres negras que trabajaron en este sector, murió, informó el lunes la agencia espacial estadounidense.
We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020
“I counted the steps to the road, the steps up to church…anything that could be counted, I did.”As a girl, Katherine Johnson counted everything. As a mathematician, her calculations proved critical to our early successes in space travel. https://t.co/kd7Xory5T8 pic.twitter.com/LRfEjPqJs4— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020
