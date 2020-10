View this post on Instagram

The Guggenheim is reopening this weekend! 👏 But before you visit, you should know what to expect. Tap through our story to learn about the new safety measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, and remember that by following these requirements, you’re doing your part to help keep visitors and staff safe. ⠀ 🎟 If you haven’t already, click the link in our bio to reserve your timed tickets. We can’t wait to welcome you back! ⠀ __ Photo: David Heald #Guggenheim