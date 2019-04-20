Nueva York — Joel Embiid sumó 31 puntos y 16 rebotes, además de pasar el balón para que Mike Scott lograra el triple de la ventaja a 18 segundos de que concluyera el encuentro que los 76ers de Filadelfia ganaron el sábado 112-108 a los Nets de Brooklyn.
Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley were both tossed Saturday from Game 4 after Dudley shoved Joel Embiid.
