Nueva York — Joel Embiid sumó 31 puntos y 16 rebotes, además de pasar el balón para que Mike Scott lograra el triple de la ventaja a 18 segundos de que concluyera el encuentro que los 76ers de Filadelfia ganaron el sábado 112-108 a los Nets de Brooklyn.

Filadelfia amplió así a 3-1 su ventaja en la serie de primera ronda de la postemporada.

#HereTheyCome@JoelEmbiid steers the @sixers to the Game 4 road win with 31 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 6 BLK! #PhilaUnite #NBAPlayoffs



Game 5: Tuesday (4/23), 8pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/QKzX8VFoVJ — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2019

Embiid cometió además una falta flagrante que derivó en un conato de riña y en dos expulsiones. El camerunés estuvo involucrado en muchos aspectos del partido que marcó su regreso a la alineación tras perderse el tercero de la serie por un dolor en la rodilla izquierda.

Tobias Harris totalizó 24 puntos, ocho rebotes y seis asistencias por los 76ers, que pueden sellar su pasaje para la semifinal de la Conferencia del Este por segunda campaña consecutiva el martes, con un triunfo de locales.

Filadelfia lució una mejoría ostensible con el regreso de Embiid, quien anotó ocho puntos seguidos en el cuarto periodo, después de que los Nets habían tomado una delantera de siete unidades.

Embiid ayudó a que los 76ers no echaran demasiado de menos a Jimmy Butler, expulsado en el tercer periodo, luego de la dura falta del africano a Jarrett Allen.

76ers and Nets brawl Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley were both tossed Saturday from Game 4 after Dudley shoved Joel Embiid. Posted by NBA on ESPN on Saturday, April 20, 2019