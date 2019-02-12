Londres - Gordon Banks, portero inglés que participó en la conquista de la Copa del Mundo de 1966, falleció este martes a los 81 años.

"Con mucho pesar anunciamos que Gordon falleció pacíficamente esta noche", comunicó la familia del guardameta inglés.

"Estamos devastados con su pérdida, pero tenemos muchos grandes recuerdos y no podríamos estar más orgullosos de él", agregaron.

Banks fue uno de los integrantes de la selección inglesa que se hizo con la Copa del Mundo de 1966 jugada en suelo propio, el único gran trofeo internacional conquistado por los 'Tres Leones'.

Una de sus imágenes más icónicas es la parada que le realizó a Pelé en el Mundial de 1970, cuando se estiró abajo, junto a uno de los palos, para salvar un cabezazo del astro brasileño. Esta es considerada una de las mejores paradas de la historia del fútbol.

Banks participó en 73 partidos con Inglaterra y a lo largo de su carrera defendió los colores del Chesterfield, el Leicester City y el Stoke City.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of football & @England legend Gordon Banks OBE #490. Gordon started his career at @ChesterfieldFC playing 23 games & was a great friend to the Club. He last came back for a @spireitestrust event last summer. pic.twitter.com/7xbDtjuHrP — Chesterfield FC FPA (@CFCFPA) February 12, 2019

En 1972 sufrió un accidente de tráfico que le provocó la pérdida de visión en el ojo derecho y con ello terminar con su carrera profesional.