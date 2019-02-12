Londres - Gordon Banks, portero inglés que participó en la conquista de la Copa del Mundo de 1966, falleció este martes a los 81 años.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of football & @England legend Gordon Banks OBE #490. Gordon started his career at @ChesterfieldFC playing 23 games & was a great friend to the Club. He last came back for a @spireitestrust event last summer. pic.twitter.com/7xbDtjuHrP
