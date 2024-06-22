PR Recovery informed its determination in a motion to the court, after failing to reach an understanding in the dispute over the sale and purchase of some $384 million in loans to thousands of SMEs in Puerto Rico
PR Recovery informed its determination in a motion to the court, after failing to reach an understanding in the dispute over the sale and purchase of some $384 million in loans to thousands of SMEs in Puerto Rico
June 22, 2024 - 12:05 PM
After almost seven months of out-of-court negotiations, the buyer of the loan portfolio of the Economic Development Bank (BDE) notified the San Juan Court of First Instance on Friday that it is withdrawing from the talks with the institution, and that it wants the case to be heard on its merits.
