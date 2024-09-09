The president of the board of directors of the cooperative allegedly omitted to change the ownership of a repossessed property he acquired for himself with the CRIM
September 9, 2024 - 10:08 AM
The president of the board of directors of the cooperative allegedly omitted to change the ownership of a repossessed property he acquired for himself with the CRIM
September 9, 2024 - 10:08 AM
For six years, the president of the board of directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo, CooPACA, Luis A. Galarza Pérez, has benefited from a tax exemption for a property he acquired for himself, but it appears registered before the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM) in the name of the financial institution.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: