Economists consulted by El Nuevo Día argue that increases in electricity and water bills, as well as in the minimum wage, and the ban on single-use plastics could significantly alter consumption and sales patterns
July 2, 2024 - 2:36 PM
Adjustments in electricity consumption in times of extreme heat, more demand for renewable energy systems, fewer outings to save money and more lunches at home... This is part of the scenario that economists consulted by El Nuevo Día foresee in response to Monday’s increases in electricity and water bills, adjustments in the minimum wage and the prohibition of single-use plastics in establishments.
