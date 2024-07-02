Opinión
2 de julio de 2024
prima:“Cost-driven inflation”: the dilemma of how recent price hikes have affected citizens and how they can be addressed

Economists consulted by El Nuevo Día argue that increases in electricity and water bills, as well as in the minimum wage, and the ban on single-use plastics could significantly alter consumption and sales patterns

July 2, 2024 - 2:36 PM

All at once, on July 1, energy rates were increased by 4.7%, potable water rates by 2%, and the commercial sector is warning of possible increases due to the enactment of the law prohibiting single-use plastics and the increase in the minimum wage. (Jonathan Rodriguez Osorio)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Adjustments in electricity consumption in times of extreme heat, more demand for renewable energy systems, fewer outings to save money and more lunches at home... This is part of the scenario that economists consulted by El Nuevo Día foresee in response to Monday’s increases in electricity and water bills, adjustments in the minimum wage and the prohibition of single-use plastics in establishments.

