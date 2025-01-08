The inoperative biopharmaceutical company is obliged to pay the banking institution for an accumulated debt and breach of contract
January 8, 2025 - 3:10 PM
The biopharmaceutical company Romark Global Pharma must pay about $22.3 million, divided between Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and one of its private equity funds, after Superior Judge Thainie Reyes Ramírez of the First Instance Court of San Juan declared the company in default and issued a judgment in two separate cases for an accumulated debt and breach of contract.
