Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
It is unlikely that fresh milk will have to be imported in view of the conflict in Suiza Dairy
Spokespeople of the dairy industry assure that at the moment importing milk is not an option, due to the cost it would imply, and that, even without the production of Suiza Dairy, Puerto Rico has the capacity to produce 500,000 quarts of milk per day
June 19, 2024 - 9:35 AM