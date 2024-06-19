Opinión
19 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:It is unlikely that fresh milk will have to be imported in view of the conflict in Suiza Dairy

Spokespeople of the dairy industry assure that at the moment importing milk is not an option, due to the cost it would imply, and that, even without the production of Suiza Dairy, Puerto Rico has the capacity to produce 500,000 quarts of milk per day

June 19, 2024 - 9:35 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In the photo, space for Suiza Dairy's fresh milk in a supermarket in the metropolitan area. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)
By

Spokespeople for the island’s dairy industry said they do not consider the possibility that Puerto Rico would have to import fresh milk in the face of the strike conflict at Suiza Dairy.

Suiza Dairy
