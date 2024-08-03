The organization assured it will continue to fight for the municipalities, while denouncing that the central government has “failed” them
August 3, 2024
The Liga de Ciudades de Puerto Rico ruled out Tuesday the possibility of going to the Supreme Court to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston, which upheld the nullity of the Municipalities Administrative Burden Reduction Act (Act 29-2019), said Cristina Miranda Palacios, executive director of the organization.
