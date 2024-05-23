The company remains immersed in legal proceedings against convicted PBLA founder Greg Lindberg and claims that its operating performance and financial results remain excellent
May 23, 2024 - 10:19 AM
The company remains immersed in legal proceedings against convicted PBLA founder Greg Lindberg and claims that its operating performance and financial results remain excellent
May 23, 2024 - 10:19 AM
More than four years after Universal Life Insurance Company (UL) initiated an arbitration process for Private Bankers Life & Annuity Co. Ltd. (PBLA) to pay it some $524 million -plus interest-, the Puerto Rican insurer is still waiting for the million-dollar sum and continues to be immersed in legal proceedings with convicted PBLA founder Greg Lindberg.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: