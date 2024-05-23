Opinión
23 de mayo de 2024
Business
prima:Optimistic Universal Life Insurance in $524 million lawsuit against Private Bankers Life & Annuity

The company remains immersed in legal proceedings against convicted PBLA founder Greg Lindberg and claims that its operating performance and financial results remain excellent

May 23, 2024 - 10:19 AM

The headquarters of Universal Insurance Company, Universal Life's parent company, in Metro Office Park, Guaynabo. (Suministrada)
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

More than four years after Universal Life Insurance Company (UL) initiated an arbitration process for Private Bankers Life & Annuity Co. Ltd. (PBLA) to pay it some $524 million -plus interest-, the Puerto Rican insurer is still waiting for the million-dollar sum and continues to be immersed in legal proceedings with convicted PBLA founder Greg Lindberg.

