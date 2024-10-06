Opinión
Raúl Juliá
6 de octubre de 2024
Suscriptores
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rican programmers create access control system that uses artificial intelligence

The creators of UnoSec claim that the tool is an alternative to reduce security costs

October 6, 2024 - 7:04 PM

Two Puerto Rican programmers created an application to automate vehicle access to housing developments and condominiums. The creators of UnoSec claim that the innovation could reduce security costs in housing complexes by up to 60%.
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

The signs at the entrance of housing developments and condominiums that instruct you to contact a security guard to gain access, as well as the long lines that are created by the procedure of registering by hand the license plates of cars entering a housing complex could be a thing of the past if a new access control system that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and that was developed by a group of Puerto Rican programmers gains ground.

José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: