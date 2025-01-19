Sebastián Negrón Reichard pledged to implement the governor’s economic agenda and reposition Puerto Rico as a global investment center
January 19, 2025 - 4:48 PM
Sebastián Negrón Reichard pledged to implement the governor’s economic agenda and reposition Puerto Rico as a global investment center
January 19, 2025 - 4:48 PM
If confirmed by the Senate, Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) Secretary-designate Sebastián Negrón Reichard has set among his top priorities to create the conditions to attract young people to Puerto Rico, boost the business sector and reposition Puerto Rico as a global investment center, but he acknowledged that achieving his aspirations will require - in the first instance - reforming the permit system, as commissioned by Governor Jenniffer González Colón.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: