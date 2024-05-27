We are part of The Trust Project
Puerto Rico: Which food franchises have not been successful?
Although they invested millions of dollars to enter the local market, eventually they ceased operations and left the country
May 27, 2024 - 10:22 AM
Although they invested millions of dollars to enter the local market, eventually they ceased operations and left the country
May 27, 2024 - 10:22 AM
Every year dozens of food businesses open in Puerto Rico. Many are U.S. franchises that arrive with the objective of expanding their footprint and multiplying throughout the island.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: