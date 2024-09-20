Opinión
Raúl Juliá
20 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Robert Mujica calls for a halt to the “blame game” while Puerto Ricans experience constant power outages

The Fiscal Board executive director confirmed they are seeking additional funds to deal with PREPA’s cash crisis and lambasted operators and officials for not speeding up the rebuilding process

September 20, 2024 - 4:02 PM

During the Fiscal Board meeting, its executive director, Robert Mujica, confirmed that negotiations with PREPA's bondholders are still ongoing.
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

The Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) informed the Title III Court this week that it intends to identify a source of additional funds to address the cash crisis that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is facing, while labeling as “unacceptable” the way in which the electric infrastructure has been managed.

