The Fiscal Board executive director confirmed they are seeking additional funds to deal with PREPA’s cash crisis and lambasted operators and officials for not speeding up the rebuilding process
September 20, 2024 - 4:02 PM
The Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) informed the Title III Court this week that it intends to identify a source of additional funds to address the cash crisis that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is facing, while labeling as “unacceptable” the way in which the electric infrastructure has been managed.
