The dispute over the former W hotel in Vieques continues

After a month of failed negotiations to settle the case, the lawsuit by crypto-investor Brock Pierce to recover the former W hotel in Vieques will return to court on November 20, 2024.

Lee este artículo en español.

This was ordered by Superior Judge Cristina Suau González of the First Instance Court in San Juan, during the initial hearing she presided over Monday via videoconference.

The negotiations between Pierce and his former partner Joseph Lipsey III transpired as the superior judge inquired about how much time the attorneys would need to complete discovery.

“I was instructed to begin drafting the settlement agreement,” said Eduardo Corretjer, who represents Lipsey. He also reported that the parties have been in dialogue for a month to settle the lawsuit.

However, Roberto Santana, who represents several Pierce corporations, such as The Roundtable LLC and Vieques Holdings Parcels A, B and C, warned that the case “has been going on for a long time in which the parties shook hands and supposedly were reaching an agreement,” without reaching anything concrete.

“We spoke recently (with Pierce) and what Corretjer is presenting is not what we knew,” agreed Juan G. Álvarez, who represents the side of Pierce and its corporations. The crypto-investor’s legal representative, Alejandro J. Cepeda, reacted similarly.

In view of the controversy, the judge instructed the lawyers for both parties to agree to submit joint motions if they wish to request changes to the timetable set by the court to settle the case.

“The court cannot force anyone to compromise. We are going to continue with the terms for the civil procedural steps,” the magistrate indicated. This includes the lawyers meeting on October 6 to prepare for the November 20 hearing and submitting any joint motions by November 8.

In turn, Santana - Pierce’s attorney - again expressed his concern with the dates presented because he understands that “this case requires a quick resolution. The hotel in Vieques is a very important economic engine on this island, which has been closed since Hurricane María and has many people who live or could live from the economic activity that the hotel generates.”

“This case, in a very succinct way to summarize it, deals with a loan that is made with guarantees that are not mortgages, but are guarantees based on a commissary agreement, which is illegal,” Santana argued.

Judge Suau stopped Santana to emphasize that the dates established by the court comply “strictly with the Rules of Civil Procedure” and even some terms are shorter to expedite the process.

“To the extent that you understand that there are controversies that you have not been able to submit I am going to ask you to do so in writing,” the lawyer instructed. “Right now there is nothing on the table for me to resolve.”

Santana then expressed that he could submit an “urgent dispositive motion”.

What is Pierce asking for in his lawsuit?

Pierce sued on December 19, 2023 to “challenge the egregious conduct of Joseph Lipsey III (”Lipsey”), a predatory lender who uses fraud, extortion, deceit and theft.” In addition to Lipsey III, Pierce listed as co-defendants Pedro Piquer Henn; Scott Eisner; and corporations VRRRF LLC, Pulpo Consulting LLC and Puente Financial Services LLC.

As a remedy, Pierce sought damages of $80 million and to declare null and void the deeds of dation in payment through which he lost title to the land of the former W de Vieques hotel, properties he acquired in December 2021 for $15.8 million.

At that time, it also acquired the Hacienda Tamarindo hotel, which brought the total transaction to $18.3 million.

1 / 7 | This is what the W Hotel in Vieques used to look like. Así lucía desde al aire el hotel W Retreat & Spa, antes de que que fuera devastado por el huracán María en septiembre de 2017. - Archivo

At the same time, Pierce must also answer in court to a lawsuit for damages, collection of money and fraud related to the acquisition of this same property.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2022 by Boutique Hotels, Inc. (BHI) and Areytos Development Group, alleges that “the W Hotel deal was originated, negotiated, and successfully closed by BHI as agent for Brock Pierce and Roundtable (one of Pierce’s corporations).”

However, the plaintiffs indicate that on November 9, 2021, after 11 months of lobbying on behalf of the defendant, Pierce “abruptly” announced to them that he had hired other real estate principals and would not sign the agreement with BHI for the eventual redevelopment of the former luxury hotel on the Vieques coast. Even so, they allege that Pierce continued to use BHI’s services until the closing a month later, but has refused to pay a commission on the transaction or acknowledge any contractual relationship.

Therefore, the claimants are asking the court to order Pierce to pay $790,000 as commission, equivalent to 5% of the purchase and sale of the W and at least $3 million for the damages suffered, as well as the payment of costs and attorney’s fees.

The initial conference in the case filed by BHI against Pierce is scheduled for August 9 in Courtroom 908, presided over by Judge Iris L. Cancio González.

