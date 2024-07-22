Opinión
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Urgent changes needed to support entrepreneurship in Latin America

According to GEN, developing an investor base is key but creating a system to test the viability of business proposals is also essential

July 22, 2024 - 1:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Jonathan Ortmans, founding president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), pointed out that in countries with a good entrepreneurial environment there are investors who financially support new projects, but there are also forums where entrepreneurs share their ideas and work together to develop them. (Shutterstock)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Increasing investment in Research and Development by 3.5% by 2035, creating regulations to help entrepreneurs test their inventions and ideas, adopting tax benefits for startups and creating special visa programs so that entrepreneurs can move seamlessly throughout Latin America are some of the proposals outlined by entrepreneurs, investors and government officials who participated in the Global Entrepreneurship Congress held in Puerto Rico last week.

