According to GEN, developing an investor base is key but creating a system to test the viability of business proposals is also essential
July 22, 2024 - 1:45 PM
Increasing investment in Research and Development by 3.5% by 2035, creating regulations to help entrepreneurs test their inventions and ideas, adopting tax benefits for startups and creating special visa programs so that entrepreneurs can move seamlessly throughout Latin America are some of the proposals outlined by entrepreneurs, investors and government officials who participated in the Global Entrepreneurship Congress held in Puerto Rico last week.
