prima:“We did what we had to do”: DDEC cancelled contracts with Romark

The agency keeps the manufacturing decree active and the pharmaceutical company’s president continues to benefit from the resident investor decree

August 30, 2024 - 12:01 PM

According to Soraya Morón, assistant secretary of Entrepreneurship and Business Development at DDEC, Romark's operations in Puerto Rico have been weakening annually since 2019. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Problems in the operation of the biopharmaceutical company Romark Global Pharma in Puerto Rico allegedly began some five years ago, causing, among other things, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) to cancel contracts that provided economic assistance to the company, confirmed Soraya Morón, assistant secretary of Entrepreneurship and Business Development of the DDEC.

