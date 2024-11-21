Opinión
Raúl Juliá
21 de noviembre de 2024
83°nubes dispersas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:What effect would Donald Trump’s policies have on Puerto Rico?

A report from Estudios Técnicos outlined five potential areas of impact, particularly regarding the availability of federal funds and the island’s economic context

November 21, 2024 - 1:35 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Donald Trump was re-elected as President of the United States on November 5. (Alex Brandon)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The proposals made by re-elected President Donald Trump during his campaign are not only expected to have an adverse impact on the U.S. economy, but could also have an effect on Puerto Rico’s economic context, according to an analysis conducted by Estudios Técnicos, Inc. (ETI) on the 20 issues proposed by the Republican.

RELATED
Tags
Donald TrumpPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
