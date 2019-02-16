The U.S. President Donald J. Trump has 90 days to decide whether to validate the appointments made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, under PROMESA, or reconstitute a new body whose members have Senate advice and consent.

Yesterday, the Boston First Circuit of Appeals ruled that PROMESA's appointment process to the Oversight Board is unconstitutional.

During that 90-day period, unless some party takes the dispute to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Board still has authority and its decisions will be considered valid.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeals determined to revoke Judge Laura Taylor Swain's ruling for the fifth time in a row, understanding that although Puerto Rico is at the mercy of the plenary powers of Congress under Article IV of the U.S. Constitution, that does imply avoiding Article II (that regulates the appointments of federal officials), since this "serves as one of the Constitution's important structural pillars."

"The Board Members are, in short, more like Roman proconsuls picked in Rome to enforce Roman law and oversee territorial leaders than they are like the locally selected leaders that Rome allowed to continue exercising some authority," reads the ruling written by Judge Juan R. Torruella.

The ruling issued by Judges Torruella, William J. Kayatta Jr. and O. Rogeriee Thompson came about three months after Aurelius Investment, bond insurer Assured Guaranty and the Electric and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (Utier, Spanish acronym) resorted to this forum dissatisfied with a ruling issued by Swain. Then, the judge determined that the Board is a "territorial" government entity because Congress decided so, and therefore, its directors do not need confirmation from the U.S. Senate.

According to Torruella's opinion, "the evidence suggests strongly that Congress in 1789 viewed the process of presidential appointment and Senate confirmation as applicable to the appointment by the federal government of federal officers within the territories."

The First Circuit had to decide on three issues posed by Aurelius, Assured and Utier. The first was whether the territorial clause in an unincorporated territory can overrule the constitutional Appointments Clause. The second was whether the members of the Board are officers of the United States and the third one, if the members of the Board are principal or inferior U.S. government officers.

According to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, the broad discretionary powers that Congress granted the Board through PROMESA, the fact that the members of the fiscal entity can only be removed by the U.S. President and the fact that the Board is subject to no territorial government law, unequivocally reveals that the Board officers are "principal" U.S. officers.

Thus, according to the First Circuit, the appointments of Andrew Biggs, José B. Carrión, Carlos M. García, Arthur González, José R. González, Ana Matosantos and David Skeel are "deficient" because they never received the consent of the federal Senate.

The decision of the appellate court coincides with the opinion of the federal Court of Claims that last year concluded that the Board is an entity of the United States government. According to this perspective, the U.S. government will also have responsibility for the public debt issued by Puerto Rico.

A half-win

While the First Circuit overturned Swain's decision regarding the appointment process, the judges of the appellate court agreed with her in establishing that "dismissing the Title III petitions and nullifying the Board's years of work will cancel out any progress made towards PROMESA's aim of helping Puerto Rico 'achieve fiscal responsibility and access to the capital markets."

In that sense, the Court of Appeals did not give way to Aurelius and Assured's claim to dismiss bankruptcy requests made by the Board under Title III and also did not grant Utier, the repeal of the Insular Cases doctrine.

As a result, the Boston court did not set aside the demands for cuts in public spending established in the fiscal plan certified by the Board; neither does it affect the debt adjustment plan of the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA, Spanish acronym) nor the restructuring process of the Government Development Bank (GDB), under PROMESA Title VI.

The reaction in Washington

When the First Circuit's decision was made public, the presidents of the committees with main jurisdiction over the island - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva – were traveling to their districts, according to their spokespersons.

The ruling of the First Circuit that requires Trump to act on Puerto Rico took place just at the beginning of Presidents' Day weekend.

In the past, Grijalva has expressed himself in favor of reviewing the powers of the Board and has scheduled a trip for his Committee to visit Puerto Rico between March 14 and 17. The visit is aimed at listening to different sectors on issues such as the fiscal crisis, the Board and the transformation of the island's power grid.

A spokesman for Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (New York), who has served as a liaison on these issues with the leadership of her party in Congress, said she is reviewing the decision and that she will wait to see if it is appealed before "considering future options."

Meanwhile, in San Juan, independent senator Juan Dalmau said that this opinion “does not question the plenary powers of Congress on Puerto Rico based on the territorial clause,” and added that a Democrats and Republicans board is “as tyrannical as an only-Republicans board."

Christian Sobrino Vega, the representative of the government before the Board, said yesterday that the decision of the court should not change the plans that have already been drawn.

"The governor's public policy has been the same from the very first day: to restructure the debt of Puerto Rico, preferably through good faith agreements, a restructuring of the government and responsible fiscal discipline," said Sobrino Vega, noting that this is the government´s agenda of the government beyond that of the Board.

Sobrino Vega recalled that the ruling does not affect the restructuring agreements already agreed upon nor does it affect the validity of PROMESA or the scope of Title III.

To questions from El Nuevo Día about the authority that President Trump now has to appoint all the members of the Board when some tension prevails between the White House and the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration, Sobrino Vega refused to speculate.

"If we there was a lesson learned regarding the Board's appointment process, it is that the expectations created are not the ones that we have all appreciated for better or for worse. I will not speculate before I see the candidates list," said Sobrino, while acknowledging that Trump has not been "friendly "with bondholders or other creditors of the island.