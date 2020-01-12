Our brothers and sisters affected by the earthquakes, especially those in the southwestern area of the island, need us. For help to swiftly reach them, we have drawn up this list of organizations and groups that are collecting everything, from basic supplies to donations, and organizing volunteer groups.

Items you can donate include:

-Personal hygiene items: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, toilet paper, feminine pads, deodorant

-Hand Sanitizer

-Disposable towels (wipes)

-Socks

-Towels

-Adult and children disposable diapers

-Paper towels

-Disposable plates and cutlery

-Water

-OTC medication for adults and children, including ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, Triple Antibiotics, antacids, Pedialyte and medication for allergies

-Multivitamins

-Items and/or first aid kits

-Tents

-Sheets and blankets

-Pillows

-Inflatable mattresses

-Sleeping bags

-Mosquito nets

-Matches and lighters

-Portable showers

-Power chargers

-Flashlights

-Batteries

-Sunblock

-Mosquito repellent

-Nutrition bars

-Non-perishable food

-Battery operated portable radios

-Pet food

-Bags

-Trash bags

-Children's items: coloring books, crayons, pencils and markers, board games, bubble wrap

-School materials

-Portable stoves

-Water storage tanks and containers

-Fuel storage tanks and containers

Here's a list of organizations (with initiatives) you can contribute to:

Liga Atlética Interuniversitaria (LAI): Calls on all member universities to donate sports equipment, including board games, balls, portable baskets, tennis, badminton, and volleyball equipment. The collection center will be at the headquarters in Calle Ferrocarril #9, San Germán, Puerto Rico. Information: 787-892-5500 and 787-356-9295.

The Three Kings of the Mejor Regalo Foundation: They will be collecting toys to take to those children in the southern area who lost their gifts on Three Kings Day´s earthquakes. They will also be collecting basic supplies. In Isabela, they set up a collection center in Smile Again Learning Center, at La Curva de Isabela. In the metropolitan area, contact Dr. Mirelsa Modestti (787-485-8998); in the northwestern area contact Obeth Soto (787-568-1910) or Widy Figueroa (787-225-6332).

Florida NGO'S Coalition for PR Earthquake: This coalition brings together 26 non-profit organizations to assist in search and rescue efforts. They also have a collection center in their warehouse in the Arecibo Shopping Center, in Arecibo. Information: 1-877-354-0810, option #4 (helpline).

Florida Professionals Association: This organization has an emergency plan to help in natural disasters and has a supply chain that covers storage, development of shipping documentation and coordination in Puerto Rico which ensures the integrity of the humanitarian aid. Information: (954) 258-3117

"Somos un Solo Pueblo": This is an initiative by the Humacao Municipal Government to collect basic supplies to help the towns of Guayanilla and Peñuelas. They will receive donations on January 11, 13 and 14, 2020, at the public transport North Terminal, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The list of basic supplies needed includes bottled water, canned food, and personal hygiene items. Information: 787-449-7575, Orlando Cintron Negron

Iglesia de Dios MB Nueva Vida Church: They will be collecting essential items tomorrow, Sunday, January 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This church is located in Vista del Morro, Carr. 869, Cataño.

Soy un Corazón Foundation: It will bring basic supplies to the affected areas, toys for the children and music. The collection center will be at the Casa de la Restauración Familiar (La Ola Church), on Highway 976 km 2.7, Barrio Florencio, Fajardo, Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can also donate through ATH Mobile at 787-525-6628.

Centro Cristiano Favor y Gracia Church along with Jireh Tire Center in Luquillo: They will be available to receive basic supplies -except clothes- until Saturday, January 18. Sunday, January 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Their church is at J9 Calle 2, Urb. Villa Clarita, Fajardo. Information: 787-435-0556

Econo Supermarkets will take aid to towns in the southern area through the "Dando una mano por los míos" initiative which calls customers to donate cash until next January 31st. Donations will be channeled through United Way Puerto Rico to bring aid to the most affected areas in the south of the island.

Rayito de Esperanza Foundation: this initiative seeks to bring essential basic need items and they have already identified some of the affected families in the towns of Guayanilla, Yauco, Guayama, and Ponce with whom they keep communication and seek to offer the necessary help. They will collect basic supplies until next Wednesday, January 15, at their facilities in the Caguas Copy building, Caguas Norte F-1. Information: 787-653-9864 To see the list of articles, access it on their Facebook page.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary: Specifically, the 1-5 Flotilla in Dorado, located at the Casa del Obrero, Highway 693 (after the municipality entrance and the gas station), will be collecting non-perishable items, canned food, tents, blankets, cots and water to take to the affected municipalities this Sunday. Information: Chaplain Ramón Malavé-Marty at 787-702-8717 or e-mail [email protected]

The Dios Restaura lo Perdido Church, Inc. in Carolina: They are collecting supplies, such as non-perishable food and basic need items. They coordinate meeting points that are convenient for those interested in cooperating and donating. Next Monday, January 13, they will be mobilizing to distribute the aid. Information: 787-424-5993

Happy Fit has created the initiative "Let's run for the South" in which they call to prepare a bag with essential basic items and identify it if it is for a boy, girl, man or woman. The items will be taken to the affected areas on Monday. You can take it to your nearest store, which will serve as a collection center:

-Time to Run Store, on Central Avenue in San Juan, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-At La Meta Running, in Puerta de Tierra, in San Juan, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-RunLife PR, opposite Bellas Artes in Guaynabo, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Fit2Run, at the Mall of San Juan, Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-Latitude 18, at San Patricio Plaza, Guaynabo, on Sunday

Nuestra Escuela in Caguas: A non-profit organization and this alternative education school will be collecting essential items, such as tents, towels, water, and non-perishable food this Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Betances Street #73, right at the Santiago R. Palmer Recreational Plaza.

Rehaciendo Comunidades con Esperanza: this nonprofit organization of the Methodist Church of Puerto Rico launched the initiative "Donate your camping tent!" They will be collecting tents at different collection centers:

Aguadilla: 787-487-2468

Camuy: 787-393-4323

Hatillo: 787-691-5336 / 787-262-7278

Arecibo: 787-379-6268

Jayuya 1: 939-413-4083

Jayuya 2: 787-223-0507

Bayamón: 787-530-8576

Carolina: 939-777-1123

San Juan: 787-206-1811 / 787-271-9129

Aibonito: 787-717-8206

Patillas: 787-374-8232

Arroyo: 787-306-6833

Salvation Army Puerto Rico, along with its employees and volunteers, is distributing hot meals, water, coffee, basic supplies, clothing and even toys in the affected areas. The organization has been coordinating with local offices in each town:

Arecibo: Carretera #2 KM. 78.8, Arecibo / 787-817-2686

Bayamón: Urb. MontañezA-2 Carr 167 / 787-780-8836 / 787-787-2601

Caguas: Carr. 1 KM 39.6 Barrio Turabo / 787-743-8879 /787-743-4452

Fajardo: 56 Calle Unión / 787-801-1461

Guayama: Barrio Machete Carr. #744 km.1.1, al lado de la Universidad Interamericana / 787-864-3034

Humacao: Barrio San Juan Calle Georgetti #100 / 787-655-4166

Loíza: Urb. Santiago 86, Calle 1 Esq. Calle A / 787-876-4466

Mayagüez: 86 Calle Méndez Vigo / 787-805-3790 / 787-805-3470

Peñuelas: Carr. Panorámica Caracoles III / 787-836-2992

Ponce: 1381 Calle Verdum / 787-842-7002

San Juan: 1679 Ave. Ponce de León and Calle San Jorge, Santurce / 787-919-0701

Puerto Rico Food Bank is collecting non-perishable items: UHT milk, rice, beans, canned vegetables and meat, dry cereals, canned soups, dry and canned pasta, canned and powdered juice, oil, instant coffee, water, toilet paper, detergents, toothpaste, soap, and paper towels. They are receiving items from Friday, January 10 to Sunday, January 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Food Bank warehouse in the Country Club Industrial Park (formerly Avenue Campo Rico - behind Advance Auto Parts), 272nd Street, IC4, Carolina. You can also donate through ATHmovil/bancodealimentosdepr. Information: 787-740-3663

Puerto Rico Rise Up (PRRU): This nonprofit organization founded and managed by a group of Puerto Rican women doctors joined the Department of Health and the College of Physicians and Surgeons and began working Saturday to offer services in the southern area. They will be distributing a basic supplies list on their Facebook page

Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra's free concert and collection center. This Saturday, January 11, at 4:00 p.m. at the Plazoleta del Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce, Luis A. Ferré (CBA) will set up a collection center to donate essential needs items. People can bring their chairs to enjoy the open-air concert. The Rotary clubs of Río Piedras, Monacillos, Guaynabo, Carolina-Metro, Santurce and San Juan, and the e-Club Puerto Rico and the Americas will join the initiative to receive and deliver supplies. Information on OSPR social networks.

Cosa Nostra Bar & Italian Cousine serves as a collection center to receive basic needs items until today. They are at Plaza Pradera Shopping Center, Bayamón. Items donated will be distributed Sunday 12 at 11:00 a.m.

El Nido: this store, located at #37 Barbosa Street, Bayamón, will be collecting sleeping bags, board games, gloves, masks, rechargeable lamps, sheets, pillows, underwear, insect repellent, non-perishable food, first aid kit, wheelchair and crutches until today Saturday, January 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Connected Life Church is collecting essential needs items at its collection center at Consejo Asamblea de Dios, Calle 6A #100, Urbanización Santa Mónica, Bayamón. To donate money, go to www.connectedlifepr.com and click on the GIVING tab (at the top of the page) in the ''To'' section marked: PRRelief. Information: Humberto Pizarro, director of Shining Bright, Intl. at 787-671-1075 or write to [email protected]

Alas a la Mujer Foundation is collecting essential items at its two collection centers in Cupey Professional Mall, 359 San Claudio Ave. Suite 309A, San Juan. To donate money, you can do it through ATH Móvil Fundación Alas at 787-783-4535 (type: earthquake relief). Information: 787-783-4536

Chic! Boutique: in Torrimar Shopping Center, Ramírez de Arellano Avenue, Guaynabo they are collecting basic needs items. Information: 787-781-0395

Hogar El Buen Pastor will be receiving basic supplies. To donate money, you can do it through the ATH mobile at 787-409-5190 or stop by Ave. Ponce de Leon 250, Puerta de Tierra.

The Hispanic Federation has activated its "UNITED" fund, for direct donations through its website to help in recovery efforts on the island.

Corporación para la Defensa del Poseedor de Licencia de Armas de Puerto Rico (Codepola) will be receiving basic supplies basic in their offices, 6 Cll Muñoz Rivera. Trujillo Alto (former courthouse). Information: 787-708-8311 / 787-506-8311

World Central Kitchen PR: Volunteers willing to help with meal distribution can go to these points for lunch at 1:00 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Ponce: Bernardino Cordero Bernard High School PR-2R

Yauco: Yauco Municipal Stadium

Guánica: Coliseo Mariano "Tito" Rodríguez

Guayanilla: Gloria Borrero School (Second Macana Unit)

PR-132

Movimiento al Rescate de Mi Escuela, the Puerto Rican Independence Party, Toabajeños en Defensa del Ambiente, and the Puerto Rican Teachers Federation set up a collection center on Saturday, January 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lorencita Ramírez de Arellano School in Toa Baja. Information: 787-585-7311 (Antonia Rossy) / 787-445-3119 (Gladys Padilla)

CNN Impact Your World. CNN news network created the platform Impact Your World to donate and help different areas in the world through different links. This includes help to Puerto Rico, bringing together six nonprofit organizations that provide direct assistance on the island. These nonprofits are American Red Cross National, Americares, Convoy of Hope, Mercy Corps, Project HOPE and World Central Kitchen. Information on the website.

Cuba Libre Restaurant &Rum Bar: This chain from Philadelphia will provide its customers the opportunity to cooperate with these efforts by giving them the option of rounding up their total purchases to the dollar (or more) when using a debit or credit card. Until February 1, the restaurant will include an additional line on the bottom of its customers' checks where they can make donations to the Hispanic Federation, a U.S. Hispanic organization that focuses on promoting the well-being of the Latino community. In addition, on Sundays, while the campaign lasts, Cuba Libre will match the donations of its customers. This initiative will take place in each of the four Cuba Libre restaurants in Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Orlando and Washington D.C. Information on the website.

Dame un Bite: This online delivery platform is donating 5 percent of those orders where customers use the YOTEAYUDO coupon. That money will be donated to organizations working in the southern area of the island, focusing on people who cannot go there or do not know how to help.