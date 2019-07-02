The Board´s executive director Natalie Jaresko expects that the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration adopts the certified budget without going to court just to be told, for the second time, that the federal entity has the final say when it comes to Puerto Rico's public finances.

Yesterday, just hours after the Legislative Assembly approved the budget recommended by Rosselló Nevares, the Board certified its version of the budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which includes items to pay pensions, as well as the first resources to pay the public debt already restructured under PROMESA.

However, the budget certified by the Board does not include funds for the Christmas bonus or allocations to cover the Health Reform or the pensions that municipalities must pay.

The Board approved a budget that does not recognize Law 29, 2019 which exempted municipalities from contributions to the "PayGo" system and the Vital health plan nor does it recognize the sports betting bill.

When asked if the government could request that funds be reallocated to other expenses, Jaresko said that If the government makes a request for the Christmas bonus, it will not be approved because it is not part of the fiscal plan.

Jaresko recalled that last year, the Board prevailed when the governor went to court to challenge the budget certified by the entity.

Under the premise that the program Rosselló Nevares proposes is not in line with the fiscal, the Board has imposed its own version of the budget for three consecutive years.

The Board-certified consolidated budget of $27.024 billion is slightly higher than the last version proposed by Rosselló Nevares.

In the May 8 version, the governor proposed a consolidated budget of $26.123 billion and on June 7, $26.802 billion. The Board's $27.024 billion represents a 13 percent increase over the government's budget last fiscal year.

Jaresko explained that the certified budget cannot be compared to the previous year. She argued that the version approved by the Board allocates resources to neglected areas, such as capital improvements, payment of pensions and Social Security contributions for the Police, teachers, and judges while reducing the allocation in professional services items.

Although in operational terms, the Board recognizes that the government has not spent more than it receives, the federal entity does not consider the last three fiscal years as balanced budgets.

According to Jaresko, the first balanced budget for the Board to leave Puerto Rico would be that of the coming fiscal year. That budget would include debt service and other commitments agreed with several groups and that are included in the adjustment plan, once the court confirms the plan under PROMESA Title III.

According to PROMESA, the Board would cease operations once after the government reaches four consecutive balanced budgets and returns to the capital markets.

Part of the budget increase, according to the Board, responds to the fact that some $596 million were included for the bonds of the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA) and the Government Development Bank (GDB) and there are more funds allocated to the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), among other things.

The Board and Rosselló Nevares disagree in the central government budget. The budget certified for the General Fund is $9.051 billion, $573 million less than the government's proposal.

Governor stands his ground

Rosselló Nevares reiterated his position and said his government is going to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Puerto Rico can be fulfilled. “We are going to fight for just causes that we know are being limited now, like the contribution to medical insurance, the Christmas bonus, among other initiatives," the governor said.

He recalled that last year, the Board insisted on eliminating the Christmas bonus. "We found a way with my team to pay that Christmas bonus," he said.

"We are going to try to pay that Christmas bonus and we are going to try to get the resources for medical insurance," he added.

"Our work team is going to continue looking for mechanisms so we could do social justice to our people," he added.