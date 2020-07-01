José B. Carrión announced today he is stepping down “after almost four years at the helm of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico”. He assured he has taken “difficult” decisions for the benefit of Puerto Rico.

Carrión announced he will not be available for renomination for a second term as a member of the Oversight Board during the Board´s 19th public hearing under PROMESA.

“I have informed the White House that I will not be available for renomination for a second term as a member of the Oversight Board,” said Carrión whose last day on the job will be October 5, 2020, or when the President and Congress appoint a successor, whichever happens first.

“I must say that serving as Chair of the Oversight Board has also given me the greatest opportunity to make a positive contribution to Puerto Rico,” Carrión said and added he was fortunate “and grateful to have worked side by side six talented colleagues from different backgrounds, ideologies, and life experiences.”

Carlos M. García also announced he is stepping down. “I have notified the Office of the President that after four years on the Oversight Board I will not be available to serve another term,” said García who will remain on the Board until August 31st, 2020. “It’s has been an honor to work alongside my fellow Board members, and I am proud of what has been accomplished in these past four years amidst very challenging circumstances,” he added.

According to sources, most of the Board members seem inclined to leave their positions, so other members are expected to announce they are also stepping down in the coming weeks.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (Wisconsin) and one of the architects of PROMESA recommended both García and Carrión -linked to the Republican Party for years- to the Board.

Carrión was then appointed by President Barack Obama to a Category A position provided in PROMESA.

In turn, Carrión would have been appointed as the director of the Board resident in Puerto Rico.

In October 2016, after his appointment, Carrión was elected president of the Board.

Since his appointment, Carrión was questioned about conflict of interest problems because he was a relative of a member of the Popular Inc. management structure, the underwriter of several of the bond issues issued by the government, and because he was a creditor of the U.S. territory and was the subject of citizen demonstrations against PROMESA while he was at private events.

He was also heavily criticized for donating to political figures in federal circles and joining President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

However, none of the criticisms or accusations from citizens or politicians against his nomination resulted in any formal accusation at the state or federal level.

A cancer survivor, Carrión - an insurance executive who throughout his career also served as a director of public agencies such as the State Insurance Fund Corporation - said back then that he accepted to be part of the Board to contribute to the transformation of Puerto Rico and motivated by the desire to contribute to the community he was part of and in which he had been able to work on his business and personal projects.

Carrión is stepping down a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that appointments to the Board were constitutional.

According to PROMESA, Carrión’s and the rest of the member´s appointments expired last August since these positions last three years.