Due to the hurricanes and earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico in recent years, the Census Bureau decided to establish a special process to count each person living in Puerto Rico on April 1, when the Decennial Census is scheduled.

The most drastic change is that the Census Bureau ruled out conducting an inventory of occupied and unoccupied residences on the island. The damage these natural disasters caused to homes throughout Puerto Rico made the compilation of such data an expensive and impractical task, explained María Olmedo Malagón, spokeswoman for the Office of Coordination and Communications of the Decennial Census.

To avoid duplication in the delivery of the questionnaires, they will not be sent by mail - as in the rest of the U.S. jurisdictions - but house to house by Census officials. That way, federal agency employees can verify which households are occupied and which are not, and thus monitor the delivery of questionnaires so that there are no duplicates.

"It was better to send people to all the houses than to go through the process. It's a little bit old-fashioned, and it's more complicated because you need more people and it costs a little more, but it's the best way to get all the answers given the circumstances," Olmedo Malagón said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

There will be a similar process for people who have been displaced by Hurricanes Irma and María or by the January 7 earthquake and its aftershocks.

Olmedo Malagón said the Census understands the place of residence to be where people live most of the year. If a displaced person, for example, has the real expectation of returning to his or her home after a few weeks, he or she could mark the damaged house as their home.

"We will go to those places that serve as shelters. If someone expects to return to their house soon then, in these cases, they should respond as if the people were already there," she said. Visits to the shelters are scheduled for early April.

For Olmedo Malagón, in cases like those experienced by Puerto Rico, the expectation is that the census will reflect an increase in the number of houses where more than one family is living. She said this is something that has been identified with relative recurrence during focal studies conducted in Puerto Rico previous to the Decennial Census.

"There are many homes with complex scenarios, with several families living under the same roof. We have to remember that, in this process, you do not only count the owners but everyone living there," the Census spokeswoman said.

The rest of the process, however, will be relatively similar to the other areas in the census. They expect that people will first complete the online form through the Census website. They can also answer questions by phone or using the traditional printed form that will be handed out, house to house.

The Census is the main tool for the U.S. government to determine the distribution of funds among states and territories.

According to the number of people, the government allocates funds to build roads, highways, and schools, among other infrastructure projects essential for social and economic development.

Olmedo Malagón stressed that the Decennial Census does not include the citizenship question, as originally intended by President Donald Trump's administration.

She also said that the Census has "extreme" confidentiality safeguards. In other words, Census workers cannot, under any circumstances, reveal the answers provided in the questionnaires. If they do, they must pay a $250,000 fine and serve five years in jail.

The statistical analysis provides special treatment for cases of people that can be identified in Census statistics because their socio-economic circumstances are a particular case in the community where they live.

For example, if a wealthy person lives in a community with limited economic resources, his or her answers could be deduced because there are no other individuals who dilute the answers into averages or any other statistical indicator. To avoid identifying that person, they use mechanisms to protect the person and the data.