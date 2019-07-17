The Empress of the Seas, a cruise ship with 1,840 passengers, was headed to the port of San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital, yesterday for a stopover when it suddenly did an about-face, heading instead to the nearby island of Tortola. Today another cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, did the same.

Royal Caribbean, the ships’ operator, said Tuesday in a statement that the cancelled stops were due to the “current unrest in San Juan,” referring to ongoing protests in the city’s Old San Juan district calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló, after the leak Saturday of a private group chat between the governor and some of his closest aides.

Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, said that tourism to the historic district could be affected due to the demonstrations, but did not provide specifics.

The 889-page document, which has sparked the biggest political scandal in Puerto Rico’s recent history, features sexist and homophobic remarks from administration officials, including the governor, directed at other politicians, journalists and ordinary citizens, as well as alleged instances of illegal activities designed to shift public opinion and discredit opponents.

Despite the mounting pressure, Rosselló has said he will not step down, and has denied any wrongdoing.

The scandal also comes on the heels of federal arrests of top members in Rosselló’s cabinet —among them former Education secretary Julia Keleher and former executive director of Puerto Rico’s Health Insurance Administration, Ángela Ávila Marrero— on corruption charges last week.

At the time of the arrests last Wednesday, Puerto Rico’s non-voting member of Congress, Jenniffer González, said she was concerned about the effect that the indictments would have on the local government’s credibility, especially with regards to securing federal funding to aid the island’s ongoing recovery after being hit by hurricane Maria barely two years ago.

González has been pushing for a $12 billion funding boost for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program, but the recent chat scandal has further strengthened calls in Washington for stricter safeguards preventing the misuse of funds on the island.

On the other hand, municipal bond markets have remained unaffected by the debacle, Bloomberg has reported. The island's general obligation bonds that mature in 2035 have remained at around 52.9 cents on the dollar, little changed from were they were before the arrests.

Protesters reached the gates of the governor’s mansion, known as La Fortaleza, and clashed with security guards on Monday, with each side throwing projectiles and tear gas canisters while bonfires flared on the streets. On Tuesday morning, storefronts surrounding La Fortaleza were covered in anti-Rosselló graffiti. Volunteer groups did their best to clean up the graffiti tags as store owners barricaded their businesses in anticipation of further upheavals.

However, several of the business owners interviewed by El Nuevo Día supported the ongoing demonstrations, among them Juan Fernández, owner of a community drugstore, who posted a sign reading “Resign now” in front of his store. “It’s something that everyone is demanding, it’s not up for question,” he said.

During Wednesday’s march, which began at 5:00 p.m. and has drawn tens of thousands of people, several big businesses have shown their support, including the number two bank on the island, Oriental, which closed its establishments earlier today to let its employees join the demonstrations. Oriental chief executive José Rafael Fernández also penned an open letter expressing his “disillusionment, consternation and alarm” in light of the chat’s revelations.

Other companies such as lock manufacturer Toledo, industrial automation firm PACIV, and insurer Universal have also stated their support of the march, alongside a bevy of local small businesses.