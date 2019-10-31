Washington - Although the future of potential amendments to PROMESA is not clear yet, members of the U.S. House Committee of Natural Resources held yesterday a second hearing to listen to decentralization and transparency claims over Puerto Rico's reconstruction process, as well as for the protection of essential public services and an audit on the island´s debt.

There were differences among those sitting at the table on how to achieve those goals, but along with efforts by Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) to draft legislation to reform the law, there was concern about the slow release of relief funds for the island after the catastrophe Hurricane María caused 25 months ago.

Grijalva - who did not attend the hearing since he was defending measures by his Committee in the House floor - recently told El Nuevo Día that, in November, he will review his draft to take a bill to a voting session in December or January.

"I see some areas where, if there are improvements, there can be consensus... such as in essential services, boosting economic growth. Many of us support an independent audit of the debt," said Puerto Rican Democratic Congressman Darren Soto (Florida), who acknowledged Puerto Rico's reluctance to the imposition of a Reconstruction coordinator, and a Revitalization officer for the Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

At the hearing, Republican Committee leader Rob Bishop (Utah) insisted that Grijalva's draft legislation will not be signed into law. Bishop said that the proposed amendments, if approved in the House, won't go anywhere, warning that they won't be supported by the Republican majority in the Senate or by President Donald Trump.

He urged the Committee, instead, to work in favor of Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González's pro-statehood bill, who was not at the hearing due to a personal matter.

Meanwhile, Soto urged Republicans to propose amendments instead of seeking to stop the legislation.

Given the widespread rejection of the language on the position of a federal reconstruction coordinator, Soto suggested to consider the proposal by Oxfam International - represented by Senior Policy Analyst, Adi Martínez Román - seeking to create a special task force with communities and nongovernmental groups representatives who would work in the offices of the federal Housing Department in Washington and San Juan, the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) and the Federal Agency for Emergency Management (FEMA).

Annie Mayol, president of the Foundation for Puerto Rico, stressed the importance of having more people sitting at the table and involved in decision-making processes and proposed that instead of creating an office for a federal coordinator in charge of the island's reconstruction process - as Grijalva's draft bill suggests – they appoint a facilitator within the U.S. government for that process.

The Puerto Rico Department of Housing delegated to the organization Mayol leads the Community Resilience Planning Program - with a budget of $37 million in funds from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) -

Grijalva´s proposal brought up initiatives aimed at declaring health, safety and education services essential, securing at least $800 million annually for the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), creating a commission to audit the debt, canceling unsecured debt, avoiding conflicts of interest with the Oversight Board contractors and declaring the debt documents as public documents.

He also proposed setting economic growth goals, appointing a Reconstruction coordinator, eliminating the position of Infrastructure Revitalization Officer, creating the position of a PREPA Revitalization Officer and that the Federal Treasure finances the Board expenses.

A UPR student called to move an amendment to ensure an annual budget of $800 million for the university. "For many Puerto Ricans, the UPR represents the possibility of a better future and social mobility," said Lyvan Butin, who was a member of the University Board.