The grand jury indictments against former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, former Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) Executive Director Ángela Ávila Marrero, and four contractors would have stopped the alleged fraud scheme they devised to benefit from more than $15 million in federal funds, but in both agencies the changes they implemented still prevail and could result in multi-million dollar agreements, such as the Vital medical plan, according to sources.

“When you have an accounting firm that, out of the blue, increases its turnover at rocket speed, that raises a flag when you start analyzing those contracts,” said a source, who asked not to be identified.

“With commercial clients, there is often someone looking for business for the firm, but in the government, that is inadmissible,” the source added.

Yesterday, a grand jury filed 32 counts of fraud, theft, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to launder money against Keleher and Ávila Marrero, as well as Fernando Scherrer, co-founder of BDO Puerto Rico; Alberto Velázquez Piñol, BDO subcontractor, and sisters Mayra and Glenda Ponce Mendoza linked to the firm Colón & Ponce, Inc.

Just weeks and months after Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares took office, the defendants, according to the indictment, participated in two separate schemes. On one hand, contracts were obtained through rigged RFP processes. On the other hand, for political reasons, contracts granted under the administration of Alejandro García Padilla were canceled to grant them to firms related to “our administration,” according to an e-mail from Ávila Marrero cited in the indictment.

Speaking in dollars, however, the vast majority of the alleged fraud occurred in favor of BDO, when Velázquez Piñol, owner of Azur LLC, gained access to both agencies to favor the accounting firm. BDO and Azur shared the benefits of hiring by paying a commission. For his services in the Department of Education and PRHIA, BDO would have compensated Velázquez Piñol with $929,059, paid with federal funds.

Change made by the government

The contracts awarded would have been part of the changes driven by the new administration.

When Keleher took office, she established an external structure, parallel to the agency's organizational system, which created discomfort and mistrust between career employees and officials in key positions.

Initially, multiple advisors who were part of the former secretary's close circle arrived either recommended from La Fortaleza or recommended by important people in power, sources in the agency explained.

However, during the last two years, there were several resignations including at least one Administration assistant secretary, an assistant secretary for academic affairs, an assistant secretary for Montessori education, an assistant secretary for federal affairs, an assistant secretary for occupational and technical education, at least two regional directors, a director of the Office of Human Resources, and two directors of the Legal Division, among other high-level staff.

Some of the advisors, according to sources, came to the Department of Education through BDO and among them, people who worked with Keleher when she was at the federal Department of Education or in her consulting firm, Keleher & Associates.

In the case of PRHIA, according to sources, Velázquez Piñol played a critical role in the changes made to the Government Health Plan (PSG, Spanish acronym) that resulted in the creation of Vital. In that case, Velázquez Piñol would have been key in the selection of the five insurers that participated in the RFP process. This process is the subject of a separate investigation also conducted by federal authorities, sources said.

In the case of Vital, also according to sources, Velázquez Piñol and Ávila Marrero had disagreements, as Velázquez Piñol would have given way for one of the insurers to continue in the race. This, despite not meeting the requirements of the RFP.