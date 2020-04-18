Washington, D.C. - Puerto Rican independence groups and the diaspora requested the approval of moratoriums on mortgage payments, rent, loans and utilities, and a universal monthly income of $1,200 for families, among other measures to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus emergency on the island.

As independents, they warned that only sovereignty guarantees the control of the borders in emergencies like the current one, but they demanded to push so that only Puerto Rico residents and their families can enter the island.

They noted that the coronavirus crisis has accentuated "the urgent need to create a universal healthcare system where health is guaranteed to our population over the profit goals of the insurance companies, the pharmaceutical companies, and corruption" that they attribute to the New Progressive and Popular Democratic parties.

In Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the movements the Hostos National Independence Movement, the Socialist Front, La Jornada Se Acabaron las Promesas, the Socialist Workers Movement, and the Partido Revolucionario de los Trabajadores-Macheteros, among others signed the request.

While diaspora movements such as Frente Independentista Boricua, Central Florida's Unión Patriótica Boricua and the New York and New Jersey Nationalist Party, among other groups, joined the request.

They indicated that the moratorium on mortgage payments should extend the term of the financial obligation for the same period and also asked to grant a rent amnesty during the curfew.