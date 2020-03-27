Washington – Under the federal Economic Stimulus, being discussed in Congress, an overwhelming majority of Puerto Rico residents would have access to a federal check of at least $1,200.

In 2018, only 1.5 percent of individuals in Puerto Rico reported salaries and wages higher than $75,000, the income cap for a citizen to get the full payment full, said Professor Héctor Cordero Guzmán, from the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College in New York.

A married couple with two children, with a total income of less than $150,000, could receive a check for $3,400.

Once the House confirms the bill today and President Donald Trump signs it into law, Puerto Rico's Treasury Department will have to file, before the federal Treasury Department, a plan on how it will distribute the money on the island.

The Treasury wants to send the money to U.S. taxpayers by mid-April.

During the 2018 financial crisis, when the Treasury Department filed the plan to distribute the first federal check, that agency warned the U.S. Treasury that many taxpayers on the island were still filing their returns on paper, not online.

The federal economic stimulus bill seeks that people do not have to go through any process, but that the money reaches them directly, either through bank deposits or by mail.

Identifying most people should not be a problem.

The federal government intends that everyone with a social security number can receive the check, at a time when large sectors of the economy have shut down.

The Treasury Department instructed to use tax returns or social security numbers to identify these people and have the information on their income level, which allows for the identification of working people, retirees, veterans, and social assistance programs beneficiaries.

The payments will be based on income reported in 2019 taxes if the person has already filed a return. Otherwise, they will use the 2018 income level.

"Through the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN), which is managed by the Family Department, and the Treasury Department tax system, you have quite extensive coverage" in Puerto Rico, Cordero Guzmán said.

And federal offices, such as Social Security offices will also be part of the effort.

Income Levels

The federal plan provides for individuals with income of $75,000 or less will receive $1,200 and $500 for every child.

If the person is the head of a household and has a child, it begins to decrease for those making $112,500 and is not available for those with an income of $146,500 or more.

For joint filers, the check begins to decrease from $150,000 and is not available for those with an income of $198,000 or more.

Once an individual's income is higher than $75,000 or a couple's income exceeds $150,000, the check will begin to decrease by $5 per $100.

"Implementing that program should not be complicated," Cordero Guzmán said.

On the island, however, the process will be conditioned to an expedited procedure between the Puerto Rican government and the Treasury, and then within the processes in the Treasury Department.

Payments to the government

Checks to individuals and families are a section in the giant economic stimulus project, estimated to cost $2.2 trillion.

Another significant item is the Stabilization Fund for state governments, which totals $150 billion.

If the economic stimulus bill formula to distribute the $3 billion separated for Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands is based exclusively on population, the Puerto Rican government would be allocated about $2.241 billion, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) analysis.

As Democrat Chris Van Hollen (Maryland) did on Wednesday on the Senate floor, yesterday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi complained that Senate Republicans have included Washington D.C. in the same package as Puerto Rico and the other territories.

"The District of Columbia has always been treated like a State in terms of distribution of funds ... and under the formula they just decided to treat them like a territory now," Pelosi said, fearing that the U.S. capital could receive perhaps only a third of the fund that states are assured, $1.25 million.

According to CBPP estimates, Washington D.C. would get $495,000.

Pelosi argued that treating Washington D.C. "as a territory" "wasn't an accident. It was a decision" by the Senate Republican leadership.

On the Senate floor, Democrat Van Hollen argued that Washington D.C. - which Democrats want to make the 51st state, pays more federal taxes than 22 states.