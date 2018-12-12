Fifteen months after Hurricane María, Puerto Rico is still waiting for the release of federal funds that are essential to speed up the reconstruction process and boost the economy

An analysis conducted by El Nuevo Día revealed that the funds approved to mitigate the unprecedented disaster total about $ 41 billion, but federal outlays do not reach even a quarter of that amount.

Delays in the release of federal recovery grants include the first $ 1,5 billion of a $ 20 billion package from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR). Ben Carson, US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development announced the Action Plan agreed for the use of these funds, on the first anniversary of Hurricane María.

It´s been three months since that announcement and the funds –that would represent a significant injection for the battered municipal economies- have not arrived yet. To start with, they will help to restore and rebuild tens of thousands of homes and businesses that were damaged by the hurricane. They would also make viable economic development initiatives and infrastructure improvements. An item would go to non-profit entities to assist homeless people and victims of gender-based violence.

In fact, part of the repairs and the replacement of the power grid and roads in the 78 municipalities depends on the release of the $ 41 billion package.

The immediate purpose of those funds is to build a Puerto Rico more resistant to atmospheric events. But they can also boost the economic activity on the way towards the development of a robust long-term economy.

At the same time, it is important that the government of Puerto Rico demonstrate its commitment to the proper use of funds, as well as to controls and protocols provided in federal regulations related to the release of funds. This includes compliance with all technical and expert documentation that capital works programming requires.

Federal oversight joins in as a guarantee of the appropriate use of investment in Puerto Rico. Proposals such as the appointment of a high-level official responsible to coordinate the release of funds and a more active role by the Oversight Board in the process, must be evaluated.

It is necessary to continue the release of vital funds for the recovery of the island.

Congressman Raúl Grijalva, next chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources – which has primary jurisdiction over Puerto Rican affairs –, has a key role in this process. We count on his commitment to promote the repairs and redesign of the power grid, that requires an investment of about $ 27 billion, under the oversight of an independent inspector or coordinator.

Puerto Rico should also be included in the initiatives directed to jurisdictions that face natural disasters, such as the tax relief bill recently announced by the House Committee of Ways and Means.

The express support of Democratic Senators and Congress members of Puerto Rican origin is of great value. But the Republican counterpart must be convinced -through Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González good offices- to join the relief effort for Puerto Rico.

Putting the island back on its feet and directing its development requires precise and coordinated steps. Fiscal adjustment with social sensitivity and structural reforms will allow the financial health that the island needs to attract the investment that generates employment and revenue to the Treasury. Speeding up the release of federal recovery funds will accelerate the reconstruction, which will be a source of positive social change for the island.