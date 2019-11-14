Schools that haven´t reopened two years after Hurricane María; water and electricity bills in schools that closed years ago; an attendance system that hasn't been fully implemented in a decade; and bidding processes that take months before students can have a new book in their hands are part of the daily operational difficulties at the Department of Education.

Poor management in Education comes along with the fact that the federal government froze over $600 million in federal allocations, including $125 million in Special Education funds; demands for budget cuts by the Oversight Board; and demands for better student academic performance or that they access the necessary services, as the court decided more than a decade ago in the Rosa Lydia Vélez case.

In short, all this could describe the situation at the Department of Education, the agency with the largest government budget and which, in the words of Board President Jose B. Carrión, administers an "inefficient and undignified" public education system for the Puerto Rican youth.

"They will have technical support, but I think you could see the situation the department is facing," Carrión told reporters yesterday after concluding a hearing on education at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Carrión, who on several occasions compared the Education Department to a private company, said that while the government suggested that the Board reduced the agency's budget, in practice, "there is an administrative issue" that needs to be addressed.

Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko said that fiscal responsibility is about making decisions; about where to spend and where to cut. "Allocating more money does not necessarily mean better education. Where to spend is as important as deciding where to cut, and the quality of spending matters as much as the quantity," she said.

"I'm going to faint," said a teacher in the audience, as she listened to the questions and analogies between the education system and a private company by Board members.

"This is disrespectful," said Mercedes Martínez, President of the Puerto Rican Teachers' Federation, who also attended the hearing.

"There have been cuts in all areas and with the education reform we are implementing, there will be a reduction in staff," said Education Secretary Eligio Hernández who insisted that as the agency continues to decentralize services and programs, they will see greater savings.

According to the fiscal plan, between 2019 and 2024, Education must achieve savings of $571 million, which, among other things, must be reinvested to train teachers and raise their salaries.

For the Board, cuts in education have not kept up with the drop in student enrollment in primary and secondary school. Currently, the public education system serves about 290,573 students while student enrollment was estimated at over 700,000 ten years ago.

Hernández believes that the differences between the Board and the government seem to come from their interpretation of things.

"The T1 (educational services assistant) is listed as administrative staff, but assists students directly, so does a T2, who offers sign language translation to students and the same with the Provisional Remedy Program," Hernández said. According to the official, these professionals provide direct services to students in the Special Education Program, but for budget purposes, they are not identified as teaching staff, but as administrative staff.

"It would be important for us to reevaluate who is a teacher and who is part of the administrative staff, according to your interpretation," Hernández told the members of the Board.

Keleher's legacy

For the first time since the creation of the Board three years ago, and for two hours, the government had the opportunity to present the education situation to members of the fiscal entity. And this, as part of the certified fiscal plan implementation process.

However, the hearing brought a particular opportunity: present the real situation of the agency that Hernández and his team inherited from Julia Keleher.

For nearly two years, Keleher, like former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, repeatedly claimed before the Board that the Department of Education was undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

However, Keleher - who earned over $250,000 as Education Secretary - faces federal corruption charges for allegedly agreeing to benefit agency contractors since last summer.

Such events drove Education into budget limbo after, last summer, the U.S. government required the agency to hire a kind of trustee before releasing other funds to Puerto Rico. There are currently more than $600 million in federal funds withheld until the agency hires a trustee. Resources for the Special Education program are among that package that has been frozen.

In June, amid the Keleher scandal, Rosselló Nevares announced – allegedly as his own initiative - the hiring of the independent administrator.

However, when Board members asked yesterday about the status of the hiring process, Education officials said they published the Request for Proposals for the trustee on October 11. The process is expected to be completed by the end of February 2020.