Next week, Puerto Rico House of Representatives may pass the bill that governs the regulatory framework and public policy for the privatization and transfer of assets of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), according to House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez.

This bill, along with other measures –such as the Incentives Code- is one of the priority bills to be addressed during the legislative session that starts today at 1:00 p.m.

“I believe it´s on the calendar for Thursday, so we will address this issue immediately,” said House Speaker Méndez who added that the bill will streamline the much-needed economic development.

In an interview with El Nuevo Díaz, Méndez anticipated that the bill will go through amendments regarding the composition of the Governing Board included in the measure as passed in the Senate.

“Amendments have been discussed with the Senate, with the Fortaleza and we have always tried to avoid setbacks over passing the bill,” said Puerto Rico House Speaker

According to the Senate-passed bill 1121, PREPA Governing Board would have seven members. Five of them to be appointed by the governor with the Senate confirmation.

These nominees, however, would be selected from a list –to be submitted to the governor- prepared by several entities such as the Puerto Rico College of Engineers and Land Surveyors; the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) as well as the Chamber of Commerce and the Manufacturers Association, among others.

The Governor will select a sixth member at his discretion and a public-interest representative will be member number seven.

According to Méndez, this limits the powers of the Governor to appoint Board members who are the ones to establish public policy and the regulatory framework. “It is important for us that there is no veto power, that public policy will be implemented within that regulatory framework,” Méndez stressed.

Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares announced the privatization of PREPA on January 22, 2018. He signed the “Puerto Rico Electric Power System Transformation Act”, six months later. However, that is the regulatory framework that enables the transfer of assets.

“It is important that we approve this bill immediately in order to start not only with the transfer of assets but to attract bidders for energy generation,” he said.

He assured that the privatization and sale of assets will attract new businesses. He acknowledged that energy costs on the island are “sometimes prohibitively expensive.”

He also said that the legislative agenda includes investigating measures intended for tourism development such as the destination marketing organization (DMO)

The reconstruction –an area where thegovernment is betting on moving the economic agenda forward before the release of federal funds- will also be a priority like the Incentives Code. “We will evaluate the possibility to directly grant funds to municipalities,” said Méndez.

An immediate task

The revision of the Civil Code –in the House Legal Affairs Committee chaired by, María “Milagros” Charbonier- will also be a priority in the Puerto Rico House

However, before that, Méndez will have to address some objections regarding issues related to inheritance and marriage.

Méndez said that they have to comply with the current law. We will not go into controversies since what we want is to pass a Civil Code that is in line with present times and within current legal standards. There might be things we don´t like, but that is the rule of law,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz said the analyzing the Civil Code is not a priority although it will have its due process and noted that it will be thoroughly evaluated.

Rivera Schatz was not available for interview.

“We have discussed the issue with the Senate president and he is willing to see the bill and we are going to sent it…I hope before the end of February we can take it to the floor,” assured Méndez.

Priority

Public safety, an issue largely debated after 30 murders in the first 13 days of 2019, will also be a priority on the legislative agenda said both Méndez and Senate spokesperson Carmelo Ríos.

“I know Henry Neumann is evaluating some drafts and I am evaluating some others on how to fight crime. I assume we´ll move on the line of allocations and consolidations…,” said Ríos.

The Bayamón senator did not offer details but said he will examine how to provide the Police with additional tools such as technology to improve their operations

Méndez seems to be taking the same direction in terms of achieving more prosecutions in courts. He also said police training has to be improved through partnerships with federal agencies.

“They commit crimes in broad daylight because they know they will not be caught,” said Mendez.

Regarding the gun control law –already endorsed by the Senate- he said he referred it to the Public Safety Committee, chaired by Félix Lasalle, but added that “it is not a priority.”

“The solution is not to open doors for everyone to have a gun. I have to carefully study that legislation,” he added.

Meanwhile, senator Neumann told this newspaper that he would introduce a legislation seeking to reduce the time for an ex – convict to have a clean record.

In good direction

In another interview, Senate Speaker Eduardo Bhatia agreed that public safety should be a priority so today his caucus will summon Public Safety Secretary Héctor Pesquera.

Previous attempts to summon Pesquera –for the head of the agency to answer questions on the floor- have been rejected.

On the other hand, Bhatia called for the government to explain in public hearings the reasons for the delay in the release of reconstruction funds, particularly the first $1,5 billion through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG – DR) Program

Regarding other issues, he said he favored the elimination of the

Special Independent Prosecutor's Panel and that Cirilo Tirado has already introduced legislation on that matter.

For Independence senator José Vargas Vidot, legislation in this session should aim at establishing a community economic model.

About public safety, he insisted in passing a measure introduced by Popular senator Miguel Pereira –S.B. 912- that decriminalizes the possession of controlled substances.

The bill would repeal Section 404 of the Controlled Substances Act, and in the case of marijuana, it states that possession of up to five grams is considered for personal use. There are no specific amounts for other substances, and according to the proposal, it leaves that matter to the courts.

He is also promoting Senate Bill 341 for opioid users seeking medical assistance -or any person helping in that- not be prosecuted. This bill passed the House but the last day of the last session, Rivera Schatz sent it to the Conference Committee.

Juan Dalmau, spokesperson for the Indenpendece Party (PIP) was not available for interview but he has been insisting on the approval of his Senate Bill 600 that bans the storage of toxic coal ash.