The Oversight Board decision to focus on strengthening government operations and the economy, while admitting that Puerto Rico does not have the money to pay bondholders, is a wise move, but is fraught with uncertainty, according to experts interviewed by El Nuevo Día.

According to attorney Rolando Emmanuelli, an expert on PROMESA and representative of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (Utier, Spanish acronym) in the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority debt restructuring process, with this decision, the fiscal entity is taking the path it should have taken some four years ago when Congress sought to address the island's fiscal crisis.

"Finally, the Board recognizes that Puerto Rico's economic situation is very bad," Emmanuelli said, noting that the "valuable" time lost since 2016 could have been used to address the island's economic and budgetary crisis.

According to Emmanuelli, who said he had doubts that postponing adjustment measures for a year would be enough, from day one, Congress set several goals for Puerto Rico that were impossible to achieve when the economy had entered such a prolonged contraction.

"Without economic growth, you cannot have a balanced budget or debt service to pay creditors," Emmanuelli said, referring to the congressional mandate approved in 2016 amid the island's default crisis and which he called "an absurdity."

Emmanuelli co-authored the only book ever written on the island about PROMESA, and according to the attorney, the federal statute altered Puerto Rico's constitutional order by usurping the power of the island's elected officials, among other things.

The Board must ensure that Puerto Rico - an economy that has shrunk by about 14 percent since 2006 - has four balanced budgets and that, after restructuring its obligations, it can access capital markets at reasonable prices. Both criteria would require that creditors give the government or its entities a good rating, which was lost six years ago when the government was left without liquidity and was classified as an issuer of speculative-grade or "junk" bonds, the attorney explained.

For Emmanuelli, who has challenged the constitutionality of the Board, although the fiscal body has changed course, it also means that seven directors with appointments expired continue to make decisions that will affect the lives of Puerto Ricans.

Similarly, postponing fiscal balance goals due to the economic downturn means that the possibility of the Board leaving the island seems far away.

A new plan as a result of COVID-19

Yesterday, after three years demanding structural reforms and billions in savings through cuts in payroll, hiring, purchasing, and agency consolidation, the Board certified a new fiscal plan for the central government that postpones budget-cutting strategies for a year and reduces by two-thirds the money that will be available to pay bondholders.

Taking as a starting point the fiscal plan submitted by the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) last month, the Board determined that, in the following fiscal year, the government must complete the operational adjustments it did not make before and invest some $6 billion in specific programs that will allow the economy to stay afloat and provide better education, safety, and health services, among others.

This change responds to the precarious state of public finances hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of this health crisis on the economy, which was highlighted by the Board president José B. Carrión during the meeting to certify the new roadmap for the government.

According to Carrión, today's Puerto Rico is completely different from the one that emerged from the natural disasters of 2017 and markedly different from the one of three months ago, as a result of COVID-19, the virus that had claimed over 100,000 lives in the United States and 129 in Puerto Rico as of yesterday.

Among other things, the plan is based on the premise that over the next 12 months, the number of unemployed people in Puerto Rico could be two to three times higher than regular unemployment rates on the island, which is about 93,000 people.

It also states that starting next fiscal year, the population will continue to shrink to below the three million mark.

As a result, an economy with fewer people and fewer workers is an economy that shrinks, does not generate enough taxes, and therefore has a government in deficit.

During this fiscal year, the economy - measured by gross domestic product in real terms - would fall by about 4 percent and another 7.8 percent in fiscal year 2021, which would reduce tax revenues by 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

These are negative projections even considering that federal funds associated with the public health crisis could reach some $12.8 billion and over $45 billion in reconstruction funds after the 2017 hurricanes.

According to the projections, the government would manage to stay in positive territory for about $333 million in fiscal year 2021, but then the Treasury would see four years of primary deficits, so it would have to resort to new adjustment measures between fiscal years 2022 and 2025 to tie up the fight.

Since there would not be enough money for the government to operate, there would not be enough to pay bondholders either.

The fiscal plan reduces resources that would be available to creditors over the next five years by 65 percent.

"The one-year delay in new right-sizing measures is not an invitation to inaction," said Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, explaining the reasoning behind the new certified fiscal plan.

"We cannot stand still and allow this crisis to define us, the 2020 fiscal plan is a plan for change," she said.

The austerity dilemma

Without admitting that its focus on austerity may have been misguided, the Board-certified fiscal plan states that the adjustments implemented by the government have shown "limited" progress.

"Instead of rethinking business processes and ways of working, agencies have almost exclusively relied on attrition and early retirement programs broadly applied to reduce expenses in ways that may cause longer-term risks to the Government’s ability to deliver services," the Board admitted on page 13 of the document.

"The new certified fiscal plan subscribes to the long-term financial unsustainability of the Puerto Rican economy," said Daniel Santamaría, chief economist for the organization Espacios Abiertos, after learning of the certification of the fiscal plan.

"Focusing all the efforts of the fiscal plan on failed policies, both in Puerto Rico and internationally, such as austerity, and on policies that are difficult for the government to implement, such as structural reforms, only buys time toward eventual financial and economic unsustainability at the cost of the suffering of the most vulnerable populations," Santamaría said, recalling that the projections contained in six other editions of the central government's fiscal plan have not become real.

A week ago, EA advocated for the Board to desist from any austerity measures and requested to suspend all payments to bondholders, including the agreements negotiated under PROMESA.

The political agenda

For the president of the Puerto Rico Economists Association, Heriberto Martínez, postponing adjustment measures cannot be separated from the election cycle.

"They (the Board) are looking for a way to present a positive scenario in the face of a reality that is called uncertainty about what is happening with the pandemic in the United States and globally. It is extremely complicated to project in the long term," Martínez said.

According to Martínez, postponing budget adjustments could be a political move.

"I think that by delaying adjustments, the Board is looking to not influence the budget process. If it did, and the new governor had to implement them, the election would already be decided," Martínez said.

"By applying austerity doctrines, no political party usually wins a second election,” and recalled it has been like this in Puerto Rico since 2000.

In that sense, according to Martínez, the new fiscal plan outlines an agenda for whoever becomes Puerto Rico governor next January.

"In January (of 2021), whoever governs will be faced with public policy decisions already made," the economist added.

Among other things, the fiscal plan will require the government to adopt a back-to-school plan in the face of the new coronavirus reality, complete the transfer of police officers on administrative duty to crime prevention tasks, and even promote investments that will ensure strengthening broadband and Internet access in Puerto Rico.

Besides, although cuts have been postponed, other initiatives, such as the reform of the pension plans, continue in the agenda approved yesterday.

Middle class not included

According to Emmanuelli and Martínez, what is missing from the certified fiscal plan is how it will change reality for creditors and for the people who work and who, in the end, finance the government's operation with their taxes.

For Emmanuelli, Puerto Rico´s new economic picture shows that as indicated by several economists and experts, including Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Argentina´s current Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, Puerto Rico's debt is not payable.

Given this reality, the attorney said, what remains to be seen is what the Board will do with the adjustment plan proposed in court.

"That adjustment plan is no longer viable and neither is PREPA's," Emmanuelli said.

In fact, the fiscal plan does not indicate what the Board will do with the agreements already made with bondholders.

"The scenario is very uncertain because there is no guarantee that the agreements are compatible with the fiscal plan," Emmanuelli said.

Martínez stressed that the fiscal plan talks about the future, but does not offer details to deal with the aftermath of the coronavirus.