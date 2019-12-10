Starting this week, the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) may begin internal reorganization processes in any government agency or public corporation in charge of speeding up or directing recovery and reconstruction projects.

Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced signed Saturday an executive order authorizing FAFAA to "take all actions necessary to establish, modify, eliminate or expand organizational and managerial structures" in any government agency or public corporation.

This order will allow the fiscal agency to lead, along with the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), the implementation of public policy in government agencies in charge of developing recovery and reconstruction projects, especially in infrastructure areas such as roads, energy, ports, water, education, housing, and health.

"The safest way to attain these objectives so that the residents, businesses, industries, municipalities, and the government of Puerto Rico can obtain all the benefits and opportunities arising from an appropriate recovery and reconstruction is for AAFAF, with all its powers, to double its efforts and refocus certain objectives in order to discharge all its responsibilities and actions, and those of its affiliated structures, relevant to permanent reconstruction efforts in the areas of critical infrastructure," states the order.

According to the executive order, the changes should be made "as soon as possible," in order to comply with the guidelines established by entities such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

However, Vázquez Garced did not say whether these changes respond to a request by the federal government. Nor was it possible to have an interview with FAFAA Executive Director Omar Marrero.

"Recent actions addressed at improving transparency and competitive procurement processes have revealed that the scale and complexity of the reconstruction works and their economic cost (in federal funds) require an operational and governing structure that provides radical transparency and achieves a project management and execution that strictly follows applicable local and federal laws," reads Executive Order 2019-062.

Federal reconstruction funds approved for the island´s critical infrastructure have been at the core of multiple controversies since 2017.

Two years after Hurricanes Irma and María struck the island, funds for permanent reconstruction works have been on hold amid multiple bureaucratic obstacles and waiting for FEMA to approve cost estimates or, in some cases, even to request them.

The executive order highlights that they took action because compliance with fiscal policies is an additional responsibility imposed on agencies over and above their duty to provide basic services to citizens.

"The logistics, project-management, procurement, planning, reporting, recordkeeping and oversight components and operations required for this kind of effort are of a scale nor seen or experienced before by the government entities involved in the reconstruction," the document states.

"The government of Puerto Rico, with the help and assistance of our federal counterparts, must establish a rigorous oversight structure, along with compliance mechanisms that ensure the appropriate and efficient use of federal funds and their prompt appropriation in order to achieve the prompt reconstruction of Puerto Rico's critical infrastructure," the document adds.

However, the order does not mention problems with funds already approved or fraud cases reported by different areas of the federal government.

In September, federal authorities charged former FEMA Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Ahsha Tribble, as well as another FEMA employee and a former Cobra Acquisitions, LLC president with a fraud scheme to favor that company with contracts for the reconstruction of the island's power grid. Tribble pleaded not guilty.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said at a congressional hearing in October that Puerto Rico's access to CDBG-DR funds was limited due to the government's history of fiscal problems and also to summer protests.

FAFAA's authority to act on the agencies will be extended until the emergency period created by Law 5 of Financial Emergency and Fiscal Responsibility- 2017 remains in effect. This declaration, created after PROMESA was approved, allows the governor to take the necessary steps to "ensure the fiscal responsibility of the government."