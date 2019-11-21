Puerto Rican prosecutors could ask the family of an 18-month old girl who fell to death from a cruise ship window, docked in the Pan American pier in San Juan when her step-grandfather Salvatore Anello was holding her, to appear in court.

Prosecutors Ivette Nieves Cordero and Laura Hernández Gutiérrez suggested this yesterday after the trial date for Salvatore Anello, who is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Chloe Wiegand, was postponed.

The trial date was postponed because the parties told Judge Gisela Alonso Fernández that they haven´t presented all the evidence they have to the defense and announced that they would do it yesterday.

Given that situation, the judge scheduled a hearing for December 17 to report on the status of the proceedings and the defense should say whether they choose a jury trial or a bench trial when the judge hears the evidence and decides whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty.

"We will not make a determination until we have evaluated the evidence," said Anello's attorney José Guillermo Ortiz Pérez.

The attorney also requested that his client be excused from that hearing, but the judge ordered him to appear.

Prosecutors Ivette Nieves Cordero and Laura Hernández Gutiérrez do not rule out calling family members of the 18-month-old girl as witnesses.

Initially, authorities identified Anello as the girl's grandfather, but after investigating, he turned out to be the husband of the girl’s maternal grandmother.

Negligent homicide may be charged as a lesser-included offense of manslaughter and does not involve a preliminary hearing. A defendant charged with negligent homicide faces three years in prison.

According to the statements by Secretary of Justice Dennise Longo, “a child aged 1 year and 7 months lost her life when the step-grandfather (husband of the maternal grandmother) negligently exposed her through one of the windows on the 11th floor of the ship.”

The girl died on July 7, when she fell from the 11th floor of the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when her step-grandfather was holding her.

The preliminary investigation determined that the man lifted the girl up too close to an open window, from which she fell on the fall made of concrete.

Back in July, Michael Winkleman attorney representing the girl´s family, who is from Indiana, said that the company´s negligence led to the toddler´s death. During an interview with NBC’s Today Show, Winkleman said that

the grandfather put the girl on the railing thinking she would bang on the glass but he didn´t know that,