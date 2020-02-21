Washington, D.C. - The Federal Reconstruction Coordinator, Rear Admiral Peter Brown, justified the new controls imposed on the island´s government to use billions of dollars from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR).

"There is nothing compassionate about allowing corruption to occur. Fiscal controls to prevent corruption are an element of the interest and compassion of this administration to make sure that the money turns into action for the people of Puerto Rico," Brown said in an interview with The Miami Herald.

The new coordinator appointed by the White House leaves the position of President Donald Trump's adviser on Homeland Security and Counter-terrorism. Before leaving such a high-ranking position, Trump appointed him as liaison to the Puerto Rico reconstruction process right amid an election year.

Brown's first interview as Federal Coordinator was with a media outlet in Florida, where Puerto Rican voters may be key to the November presidential election. Commissioner Jenniffer González said Brown's appointment may last only one year.

"I’m not sure I will have the power to bend time, but I can raise the level of attention that [Puerto Rico] gets for its issues. I do have the ear of senior officials and other offices in the White House and in other departments and agencies," said Brown, who was Coast Guard Seventh District Commander in Miami, Florida, and had responsibilities on the island.

Brown said he is in charge of speeding up the reconstruction process while ensuring funds reach the people who need it most.

His appointment comes at a time when the Trump administration has only disbursed $1.507 billion of the approximately $20.5 billion in CDBG-DR funds, which are key for the reconstruction process.