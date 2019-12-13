Federal Judge Gustavo Gelpí ordered the government to return about $20 million to the budget of the Health Department's Division of Services for People with Intellectual Disabilities (DSPDI, Spanish acronym), after finding the Executive branch in contempt for failing to comply with judicial orders over the last four fiscal years.

Gelpí said that Court orders to preserve DSPDI's annual budget were repeatedly ignored. According to the judge, "there is simply no acceptable excuse" for the executive branch of government to have acted as systematically as it did in the last four fiscal years.

Last October, the judge asked for accountability from the government for "illegally" transferring money from that Division's budget to the General Fund over the last few years, even though there is a Joint Compliance Action Plan in place since 2011, which requires that all funds allocated to the Division be used for the benefit of the program.

In his determination, the judge said that the funds were 'swept' from the DSPDI program without informing the court, the monitor and the USDOJ, which resulted in everyone working with the erroneous notion that funds were being properly used for the benefit of "many voiceless participants with mental disabilities." According to Gelpí, all federal entities were misrepresented.

Gelpí said the status will remain until the Executive ranch transfers the nearly $20 million back to the DSPDI by July 1, 2020.

These funds must be allocated in addition to the DSPDI's regular annual budget, which must also be available in the same period.

The court warned that if those funds are not deposited, the court will be forced to start imposing penalties on the government.

Such Division must ensure that each participant diagnosed with an intellectual disability becomes more proficient in daily tasks, enjoys inclusion in the community through communication skills, and achieves the highest level of independence possible.

When the government responded to Gelpí last month, they argued that money transfers to the General Fund were made within a legal framework, under the parameters of statutes such as Puerto Rico's Special Fiscal Operational and Sustainability Act (Law 66-2014) and the Act to Address the Economic, Fiscal, and Budget Crisis to Guarantee the Operations of the Government of Puerto Rico (Law 3-2017), so they did not see the need to inform the court about those actions.

The Executive branch, represented by the state Federal Litigation Division of the Department of Justice said that these provisions of the state law, as well as the circular letters issued by the government that restrict the use of the budget, caused, in part, "the inability of the DSPDI program to use all the funds in the DSPDI budget for fiscal years 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019."

In October, federal Justice attorney Richard Fajardo argued that the court had issued clear orders for more than a decade stating that the full DSPDI budget must be used to provide services to participants and should not be reduced.

The case regarding the federal court's oversight on DSPDI funds dates back to 1999.