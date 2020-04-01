Washington – Through the recent Major Disaster Declaration issued for Puerto Rico, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be able to cover three-quarters of the island's expenses related to the purchase of medical supplies to address the coronavirus emergency.

Besides, at least over 30 days, FEMA will fully fund the cost of mobilizing the National Guard.

As he has done with more than 20 states, Washington D.C. and Guam, President Donald Trump declared Puerto Rico a major disaster area due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is the third time in 30 months that the U.S. government had to declare Puerto Rico a disaster area. The first time was due to Hurricane María in September 2017, and the second of the earthquakes that hit the island last January.

FEMA's efforts related to those emergencies have not yet been completed.

A few days ago, FEMA head Peter Gaynor eased the rules that did not allow the governments of Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa - under the Stafford Act and the Buy American Act - to claim reimbursements from FEMA for purchases abroad without prior authorization from the federal government.

Before this, those jurisdictions had to prove to FEMA that they have looked for the products in the United States or that they could get a better price in another country before buying them in the international market, Gaynor's decision allows the local government to do that analysis internally.

Although the Puerto Rican government has not provided information on the issue, health experts have warned that hospitals on the island urgently need to purchase ventilators and protective equipment for health workers to address the potential increase in coronavirus cases on the island.

Puerto Rican authorities have also been slow to purchase supplies to conduct tests.

In Puerto Rico, the National Guard had already been mobilized by Governor Vázquez Garced and has been in charge of screening tasks at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

FEMA - whose coordinator in Puerto Rico, Alex Amparo, was not available to answer questions - currently has some 1,200 employees on the island, who have been focused on earthquake relief work.

FEMA spokesman Daniel Llargués said the agency´s staff can assist in COVID-19-related tasks if required and necessary, as long as this does not affect recovery efforts related to Hurricanes Irma and María and the earthquakes.

Due to Governor Vázquez Garced's orders for citizens to stay home, except for essential purchases and work, FEMA extended suspension of its in-field operations regarding assistance related to the January earthquakes until April 12.