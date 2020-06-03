In an attempt to help the government operate efficiently, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) set aside about $71.5 million of the following budget to pay incentives to public employees and agencies if they meet certain milestones the fiscal entity considers as the starting point for providing better services.

The incentives will be paid for what they expect to be the daily operation, such as keeping records of classroom attendance (both students and teachers), assessing capacity and adequacy of correctional institutions, identifying duplicate processes at the Health Department, or submitting government financial statements.

The incentives included in the new fiscal plan appeared in a letter sent Monday to Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced. In that letter, the Board asks the governor to correct violations to PROMESA in the 2020-21 budgets, and urges her to adjust certain items, or justify their need. The government filed these budgets before the certification of the new central government fiscal plan approved by the Board a week ago.

However in the letter, the Board executive director Natalie Jaresko also seems to tell the government what to do in agencies like the Department of Education to improve its operation, the Vázquez Garced administration will only be able to spend half of the budget because it is an election year.

The Board gave Vázquez Garced until June 7 to adjust the budget, both to reflect additional funds to address the aftermath of the pandemic, and to implement practices that would be expected in public administration.

According to the Board, the next budget will see an increase of about $149 million over the spending projection set at the end of last year.

The task of budgeting

According to the letter, the “Oversight Board has determined that for FY21 the General Fund revenue forecast to be used for budgeting purposes is $10,045 million1 and the Other Funds revenue forecast is $3,227 million,” compared to a $13,123 million projection set last year.

This is the third time that the FOMB evaluates the government budget after PROMESA granted it with the authority to decide on the budget expenses about four years ago.

In the two previous budgets, the Board ended up approving its own budget, after not agreeing with those approved by the Legislative Assembly. Such differences resulted in a federal-level dispute between the government and the Board over the entity´s power to determine expenses and public policies to be adopted by the local government. The budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, has yet to be submitted to the Legislature.

The notice of the violation to Vázquez Garced arose on the same day that the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the appointments to Board, by ruling that its members are territorial government officials.

Among other things, Jaresko understands that the government submitted a budget with incomplete proposals. She criticized the adoption of a uniform compensation program for public employees, which would cost some $143 million a year, without offering details of the initiative, or allocating another $64 million to the Christmas bonus, despite the Board´s request to eliminate this benefit since it was constituted almost four years ago.

The Board also focused on the funds that would be allocated to the public insurance program, specifically the purchase of parametric insurance, which would involve another $82 million.