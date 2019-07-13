Washington– Since April, the FBI has been seizing millions of dollars from the former Cobra Acquisitions Energy President Keith Ellison, as part of the investigation into the contracts the company was awarded to repair Puerto Rico’s power grid in the aftermath of Hurricane María.



The investigation, which was revealed last May, involves both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

The most recent seizure of funds was on June 18, when they froze $ 3.42 million from an account Ellison has with the investment firm Charles Schwabb. Elllison had another $ 1 million seized on April 26, according to court files.

Cobra was awarded contracts of up to $ 1,8 billion to repair Puerto Rico's power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane María on September 20, 2017.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar -U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California- denied a motion by Ellison's attorneys to order the release of the affidavit filed in San Juan Federal Court which led to seizing the money.

Judge Tigar's order establishes that the investigation into the money paid to repair Puerto Rico's power grid involves FEMA's public assistance grant program, PREPA "and the contracts awarded to Cobra."

According to Courthousenews, at a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Tigar advanced that the documents used by the FBI to justify the seizure of the money would likely remain sealed.

Ellison was president of Cobra from January 2017 until June 7. In an affidavit, Ellison has alleged that the seizure of the money prevented him from paying child support and financially supporting his family. He also claims that some of the money was earned before Cobra’s contracts in Puerto Rico.

By the end of last May, the Wall Street Journal published an investigation against Cobra, which involves a FEMA regional administrator who was transferred to Puerto Rico after Hurricane María.

Ellison and Ahsha Tribble, who was FEMA’s Deputy Regional Administrator for Region 2, which includes Puerto Rico, at the time the investigation began and who was temporarily suspended from her position, are under investigation. Tribble's attorneys then confirmed the federal investigation.

They are also investigating whether Tribble improperly favored the interests of Cobra, which went so far as to obtain two contracts with PREPA.

Tribble was relocated to Puerto Rico after Hurricane María. On February 1, 2018, she was FEMA representative at an Oversight Board public hearing on PREPA.

Back then, Tribble said that Cobra and Whitefish did a good job and that during the emergency PREPA's high level of bureaucracy was a major obstacle.

Reports from El Nuevo Día, however, revealed the high rates included in Cobra’s contracts, a subsidiary of Oklahoma Mammoth Energy Services.

Like Whitefish, Cobra was hired by PREPA former executive director Ricardo Ramos amid the emergency triggered by Hurricane María nearly 22 months ago.

Amid the investigation, FEMA has stressed that the decision on Cobra contracts was made by PREPA. Meanwhile, PREPA executive director José Ortiz told El Nuevo Día this week that "the approval of the costs to be billed came from FEMA."