Federal Judge Gustavo Gelpí defended yesterday the appointment of Alejandro del Carmen as Special Commissioner for the Police Reform, amid objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Gelpí rejected ACLU's allegations that Del Carmen does not meet the necessary qualifications for that position, which aims to assist the La Uniformada (Puerto Rico Police) to comply with the Reform.

In an order issued yesterday, Gelpí described ACLU´s motion as an attack on the professional integrity and qualifications of the Special Commissioner.

The judge stated that the fact that Del Carmen worked in the past for the Police does not disqualify him from serving as Special Commissioner. He indicated that the Justice Code of Conduct is clear on this matter.

He also said that ACLU knew of Del Carmen's work for the last three years, when he was part of the team of former monitor Arnaldo Claudio before he was appointed Special Commissioner last December.

He also noted that the ACLU's motion "irresponsibly" limits Del Carmen's credentials until 2010, which "distorts reality," so he understands that it attacks the reputation of a nationally and internationally consulted Ph.D. in Criminology and expert in police practices, including matters related to the use of force, internal affairs, investigations, and unconstitutional correspondence.

ACLU directors Fermín Arraiza and William Ramírez argued in the motion that Del Carmen does not have the experience or expertise to be Special Commissioner.

They noted that Del Carmen's career has focused on working against racial issues. They also indicated that he is not an expert in the development of policies nor compliance related to overseeing the Police in the use of force, two issues at the core of the current Reform.

ACLU based its motion on information Del Carmen provided during a deposition taken when he was hired as a police expert in a lawsuit in 2011.

According to ACLU, it was from those depositions that they learned Del Carmen lacks the qualifications necessary to carry out the duties of the Special Commissioner, he emphasized.

ACLU added that Del Carmen has never had contact as a consultant with a police force the size of Puerto Rico's and may not be qualified to face the systemic issues of such a department.

Gelpí pointed out yesterday that Del Carmen published books and articles, in addition to having taught and trained on the subject inside and outside the United States.

Gelpí added that Del Carmen´s credentials speak for themselves and outperform ACLU's limited evaluation of his work in 2011, and previously, in only two cases within his 21-year career.

The judge also indicated that, with the latest motions, ACLU has distanced itself from what an amicus curiae, or "friend of the court" should be.