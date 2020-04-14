WASHINGTON - Jenniffer González, Washington Resident Commissioner, sent yesterday the congressional leadership a list of proposals, mainly in the health area, to be included in an upcoming economic stimulus bill to address the impact of the coronavirus emergency.

Among her initiatives, she included addressing the crisis in Puerto Rico´s hospitals, granting new nutrition assistance, and approving her new bill seeking to boost pharmaceutical production on the island.

Although still with differences, Congress Democratic and Republican leaders recognize that a second bill will soon be needed to help mitigate the impact caused by the coronavirus, both because of the cost of emergency measures and the partial lockdown.

Last week, Governor Wanda Vázquez and several diaspora groups sent their own requests to Congress leaders, which is planning to reconvene - at the earliest - next week. "There is no date yet to see that measure," said Commissioner Gonzalez, in giving details of her letter.

González´s first proposal is to extend the aid to hospitals since Puerto Rico´s hospitals will see aid limited because the first economic stimulus bill in the CARES Act does not finance Medicare Advantage plans services, which cover nearly 80 percent of Medicare participants on the island.

The Puerto Rico Hospital Association is in negotiations with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) so CARES Act funds also apply to medical services covered by Medicare Advantage.

In her letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority leader Democrat Charles Schumer and House Minority leader, Republican Kevin McCarthy, Commissioner González indicated that the cancellation of elective surgeries in hospitals led to layoffs and three hospitals fear they won't have enough funds to pay their payroll this week.

She also requested the federal government to finance 100 percent of all medical care related to the coronavirus for Medicaid patients and not to apply the cap on funds for the island under that federal program.

Considering that past coronavirus response bills have allocated nearly $250 million in nutrition assistance to the island, González asked Congress to include in a new bill the rest of the $1.27 billion she and governor Vázquez Garced and other allies requested.

Commissioner González also suggested incorporating her new bill which seeks to grant a 50 percent federal credit for salaries, investments, and purchases made by companies that are now outside the United States and relocate the manufacturing of products included in the national supply to economically distressed areas of a state or territory.

She also seeks to ensure that Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C., have full access to personal protective equipment and medical products for health care workers and law enforcement officers.

González also said that an upcoming bill should allow the use of Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) funds approved after Hurricane María to mitigate the damage caused by the earthquakes that hit the island in January.