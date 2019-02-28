A new chapter in the story of disagreements between the Board and the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration began yesterday after the fiscal entity that oversees the island´s finances invalidated 24 Joint Resolutions to reallocate funds.

The Executive Branch objected to this arguing that the fiscal entity does not have jurisdiction over most of those funds.

This time, the dispute arose over about $40 million –among surplus, old appropriations that were not used and the Municipal Finance Corporation (Cofim, Spanish acronym)- that the government intended to use and the Board wants to freeze since they are not included in the current fiscal plan.

The governor said that his administration rejects the Board´s argument since the fiscal entity does not have jurisdiction over Cofim. “Many of these funds were already used,” said Rosselló Nevares after attending a meeting of the New Progressive Party (PNP) legislative conference. Nearly 60 percent of those funds were intended for municipalities.

For the governor, these resolutions will help the people “for $2,000”. “They are not only actions for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico, but that they are interfering with government matters. They have no jurisdiction over those funds. I do invite them not to continue interfering,” added Rosselló.

According to the letter signed by the Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, the resolutions were signed between January and August 2018, but 15 were not submitted to the Board until December 21, 2018, while 9 of those resolutions were submitted last January.

PROMESA Section 204 states that “not later than 7 business days after a territorial government duly enacts any law during any fiscal year in which the Oversight Board is in operation, the Governor shall submit the law to the Oversight Board,” so according to the Board, the Rosselló Nevares administration has failed to comply with this section.

Rosselló did not comment on this particular issue yesterday.

For the government, they have complied.

Christian Sobrino, representative to the governor before the Board, said that the resolutions were submitted along with a budget compliance certification as required by PROMESA.

For Sobrino, the Board´s letter does not explain why the resolutions do not comply with the fiscal plan, the General Fund budget or any local statute. “Neither does the letter explain why the Board understands that compliance certifications are not correct,” he added in written statements

However, according to Jaresko, none of the resolutions “is contemplated by the certified budget for the Commonwealth for fiscal year 2018 or 2019, nor were they approved by the Oversight Board.”

Most of these resolutions impacted on the 2018 budget, which concluded seven months ago. The expectation is for the Board to adjust government regular spendings to the total of the funds already used.

Most of the -now void- resolutions granted funds for repairs to houses affected by Hurricanes Irma and María or improvements in municipal roads and accesses, according to the information provided by the Board.

Such funds come out of budget appropriations from previous fiscal years but other resolutions, like the Joint Resolution of January 24, 2014, would also be invalidated. This resolution authorized municipalities to use up to 30 percent of the funds allocated for operational expenses and repair works related to recovery after Hurricane María.

Other resolutions that were invalidated by the Board include reallocations of funds from previous budgets -some date back to 1990- that were never used.

When the Board imposed the budget by the end of June, 2018, it left a few months window to make multi annual budget movements. But the government did not make these changes and retained dozens of millions that cannot be used in government accounts. This is one of the many reasons that explain why the government liquidity statements show, by mid February, totals close to $4,728 billion.

This situation arises just weeks after an appellate panel ruled that appointments to the Board were unconstitutional and that governor announced that he instructed his team to make budgetary movements since he understood they did not require the approval of the entity that controls the island´s finances.

Less than 24 hours after the decision of the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals, the Board issued a statement confirming that the entity´s work “on fiscal accountability, transparency and controls remain uninterrupted,” and that PROMESA commits to Board “the sole power to certify and thus put into effect budgets while the Board is in place.”

Rosselló Nevares officials remained about his instructions regarding budgetary changes.

Sobrino did not comment on the issue, while Rosselló´s chief financial officer Raúl Maldonado remained far from public discussions over the scandal that arose after his son was hired by one of the companies providing services to the Treasury, an agency Maldonado chaired at the beginning of the administration and where he returned amid the controversy.

There is still uncertainty over the effect that the appellate court´s decision may have on the relationship between the government, the Board and the debt restructuring process.

The Board has not reported yet whether they would accept the ruling, ask for a reconsideration or go to the Supreme Court for a revision of judge Juan R. Torruella’s resolution.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the members of the Board are federal principal officers, thus they require the consent of the U.S. Senate.

The appointments to the Board did not follow this process since the U.S. Congress, using its plenary powers over Puerto Rico, set an alternative method to the constitutional appointments clause. The mechanism provided the White House the sole discretion to appoint one of the members and the other six were selected from a list provided by House and Senate majorities and minorities.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals granted 90 days –mid May- to correct “deficiencies” in the appointments process. This means that the White House would have to reappoint the members of the Board or reconstitute the entity, this time with the consent of the Senate, now in the hands of Republicans. The term of the current members of the Board expires in August.

The White House has not commented on how they will handle the issue yet. David Skeel Jr, law professor and member of the Board, published an article on the Wall Street Journal anticipating that government reform processes and debt restructuring could colapse if the White House did not decide on the matter before the period granted by the panel.

Funds that were not used

Some of the resolutions invalidated by the Board include allocations that were initially intended for other initiatives and that were not used and, in some cases, they were allocations approved decades ago, such as the Resolutions of January 27 and February 4, 2018

For former lawmaker Antonio “Toñito” Silva, who chaired the Puerto Rico House Treasury Committee, allocations that were not used is and old issue.

“In my experience, if PNP won in a Popular district, then the first thing was to change allocations,” he recalled and added this dynamic was repeated when the opposition controlled the Legislature. Silva was a New Progressive Party (PNP) representative for Bayamón.

Silva was surprised to find out that some of the appropriations invalidated by the Board came from joint resolutions that granted funds for infrastructure and improvements that were not used for decades.

He also recalled that by the end of the 90s, the Legislature passed legislation providing that those funds that were not used had to return to the General Fund. However, if funds were granted to municipalities, according to Silva, then municipalities could retain them.

When El Nuevo Día asked why the Legislature can approve funds for specific initiatives that do not translate into benefits for the people, Silva said that a lawmaker does not have the authority to ensure that the funds are used for the purposes approved. He added that, in some cases, a project could have financed through other funds and in other cases the project might have been canceled or changed.

“A lawmaker does not have the authority to follow the track of an allocation of funds,” he said.

However, when speaking about the decision of the Board, Silva said the Board should have verified that the funds were available instead of invalidating the resolutions.

Silva said that the resolutions invalidated by the Board included projects that would be financed through the funds from the Sales and Use Tax (SUT), and that go to the Municipal Improvement Fund, a package that becomes crucial after Hurricane María.