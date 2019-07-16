With a press conference around noon and posting a few messages on social media to document the meetings held by governor Rosselló Nevares, La Fortaleza tried to give the impression yesterday that things in the government have returned to normal after a weekend marked by the publication of profane and offensive text messages between the Governor and his collaborators.

While the Deputy Chief of Staff Erick Rolón was holding a press conference with three other agency heads inside Santa Catalina Palace, dozens of protesters were gathering, for the third consecutive day, in Fortaleza Street demanding the Governor´s resignation after the disclosure of the content of a chat filled with insults, mockeries and offenses between Rosselló Nevares and his closest collaborators.

However, Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi categorically rejected that the Governor is considering to resign and reiterated that his administration is focused on giving continuity to its public policy. Llerandi acknowledged that in there were "inappropriate behaviors" in the Telegram chat.

"The Governor has clearly told his team that he will not resign. He understands that the community may feel frustrated, but there has not been an element that could constitute a crime or something that could lead to an impeachment process," Llerandi said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

In an interview with a radio station, Rosselló said that in the chat between government contractors and his former campaign director Elías Sánchez they did not share confidential information.

Likewise, the Governor stressed despite the fact that those who were his advisors lost their contracts and two officials resigned their posts there was no crime committed in those chats.

"That can be really hard... We are all shocked," Rosselló Nevares said on the radio show "Nación Z", and stressed that he will not resign.

However, Llerandi, who was part of the chat filled with profane and offensive language against opposition leaders and even members of the administration among others, indicated that he ordered the Office of the Inspector General to conduct an audit on the contracts held by former advisors Rafael Cerame, Carlos Bermúdez, and Edwin Miranda.

Llerandi said that he will be conducting an analysis, not only of those who participated in the chat but also of Vital contracts. “I am going to order an audit since they have been questioned in the criminal case filed in federal court. The contracts that may remain, indirectly, of the law firm where Elías Sánchez offers services will also be examined, however, I understand that he did not offer services in those contracts,” he said.

The official acknowledge that there may be more arrests over alleged corruption in the near future but said they may be the result of anti-corruption measures the government is implementing to identify them.

Llerandi could not reject the existence of more chat groups between government officials and contractors but said he is not a participant. He ruled out the existence of groups in which agency heads are instructed which contracts to award.

Although the resignations of the Executive Director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) Christian Sobrino, and the Secretary of State Luis G. Rivera Marín were announced on Saturday both officials continued in office longer than expected.

Rivera Marín will remain as Secretary until July 31, said Deputy Chief of Staff Erick Rolón. Meanwhile, Sobrino left FAFAA on Sunday, according to Llerandi.

Rolón explained that both were in "a period of transition".

Llerandi denied being part of the groups evaluating possible successors for Rivera Marín.

Sources indicated that New Progressive Party (PNP) leaders are trying to identify who could take the Secretary of State, and who would later become governor once Rosselló Nevares resigns. Yesterday, Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who is one of the leaders heading that search, left the island on a personal trip, as this newspaper learned.

The first lady speaks

Rolón said the first lady Beatriz Rosselló will arrive on the island today, after being on vacation for just over a week in Europe.

The Governor's wife issued written statements yesterday calling on citizens to focus on the Governor’s achievements and how he has faced adversity.