WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden, who leads the polls for the Democratic presidential primaries, denounced yesterday the "hateful" language used by governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares in the leaked chat with his closest collaborators, but avoided asking him to resign.



"Governor Ricardo Rosselló's comments are shameful. Hateful language should be given no safe harbor - regardless of political title. The people of Puerto Rico will be heard, and they will decide who leads their government," Biden tweeted.

Meanwhile, California senator and presidential pre-candidate Kamala Harris, among the top five candidates, said the "The only path to justice for the people of Puerto Rico is to speak truth against divisive and corrupt leaders."

"I stand with them as they protest and demand accountability," Harris said, without asking for the governor's resignation.

At least four presidential candidates such as Tulsi Gabbard, a representative from Hawaii; Julián Castro, former Housing Secretary; Elizabeth Warren, a Senator from Massachusetts; and Cory Booker, a Senator from New Jersey, have called for the resignation of Rosselló Nevares, who identifies with Democrats in the United States.

"I stand with the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who've taken to the streets calling for Ricardo Rosselló to resign. It's clear their confidence in his ability to govern has eroded and they’re right to demand the new leadership they deserve," said Senator Booker.

Congresswoman joins the protests

Gabbard, the first to call for the governor´s resignation came to San Juan to join the protests that also call to stop corruption, among other issues, following the recent arrests of high-ranking former officials of the Rosselló Nevares administration.

Rep. Gabbard, and one of the Democratic Party's presidential candidates was among the protesters stationed in front of La Fortaleza yesterday.

It was her first time visiting Puerto Rico. She arrived motivated by what she believes is the beginning of many changes for the island.

"What's happening here is historic," said Gabbard, a native of American Samoa and representative of Hawaii's second congressional district, about protests demanding the resignation of Rosselló Nevares.

"There are discussions about the chat and the homophobic messages, but this is much bigger. I came because I wanted to show solidarity to the people of Puerto Rico who are denouncing corruption in their government and are standing up and demanding a government that responds to the people," Gabbard said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Meanwhile, independent Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) and South Bend (Indiana) Mayor Pete Buttigieg havesupported demonstrations against the governor and denounced his misogynistic, homophobic and anti-minorities expressions.

In Congress, Republican Senator Rick Scott (Florida), Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), and Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) called for the resignation of Rosselló Nevares, who is affiliated with the Democrats.

Hillary Clinton talks about the government

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also criticized the "disgraceful behavior" of the Rosselló Nevares administration and supported the demonstrations demanding his resignation.

"I stand with the people of Puerto Rico as they protest the corruption and disgraceful behavior of their government. Like all Americans, they have the fundamental right—and duty—to hold their leaders to account," said Clinton, former Democratic presidential candidate and an ally of former Governor Pedro Rosselló González when Bill Clinton was in the White House.